Iran equips vessels with 2,000-km-range anti ship cruise missiles

Tehran (IP) - Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has for the first time equipped its vessels with a new type of indigenous cruise missile that has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers.
Iran Press/ Iran news: Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the announcement on Monday.
"Qadr-474" cruise missiles had been mounted on two classes of the IRGC Navy vessels, namely Martyr Mahdavi and Martyr Soleimani, according to Tangsiri.
He said that the advanced Soleimani warship, named after Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, has been equipped with various types of missiles with ranges of 200, 300, 750, and 2,000 kilometers.
Tangsiri added that the IRGC Navy is going to employ a new coast-to-sea cruise missile, named after Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. The Abu Mahdi missile and two other cruise missiles with 750-km and 2,000-km ranges are smart, can be guided and go after a new target before the explosion, and can be launched even from regions deep in the land and behind the mountains to hit naval targets, he continued.
The senior commander also stated that the IRGC Navy will unveil four Soleimani-class vessels in the current Iranian year, noting that the new military catamarans can travel at a speed of 45 knots and are furnished with 300 km and 750 km missiles.
Ashura and Zolfaqar vessels had also been equipped with Kosar-200 and Kosar-222 defense missile systems, he concluded.
