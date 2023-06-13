Iran equips vessels with 2,000-km-range anti ship cruise missiles

Tehran (IP) - Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has for the first time equipped its vessels with a new type of indigenous cruise missile that has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers.

