Iran... Emergency stop of Bushehr nuclear reactor for mysterious reasons

An Iranian official announced that the Bushehr nuclear reactor had suddenly stopped producing electricity, but he did not reveal the reasons, and did not provide additional details in this regard, today, Sunday.According to the media website of the "Khabar" network of the Iranian Radio and Television Corporation, quoting the assistant for coordination affairs in the Electricity Company, Gholam Ali Rakhshani Mehr: "Since yesterday, the nuclear reactor has forced out of electricity production, and this will continue for three to four days."The Iranian official also did not mention, by name, the Bushehr reactor, except that it is known that the only nuclear plant that generates electric power is the Bushehr plant, but he revealed a 1,000 megawatt drop in electricity production in Iran and tried to blame cryptocurrencies, explaining that the consumption of "cryptocurrency producers of electricity" It is equivalent to half of Tehran's consumption."It is noteworthy that the maintenance and operation of the Bushehr nuclear power reactor is linked to the provision of foreign currency and its transfer to purchase the required services and spare parts.The construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant began before the 1979 revolution, in cooperation with the German company Siemens, and after the revolution, Iran contracted with the Russian company "Rosatom" to complete the plant.Upon operating the reactor, it was announced that the full capacity of the first unit of the power plant in the Bushehr reactor was 1,000 megawatts. Today, "Ghulam Ali Rakhshani Mehr" revealed that production in this unit had stopped completely.