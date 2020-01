Iran-Driven Oil Rally a Boon to Most-Beleaguered U.S. Producers

Notes issued by some of the weakest energy companies led the biggest gainers in high-yield bond indexes on Friday after reports that Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a drone attack authorized by President Donald Trump.

Energy companies are the largest cohort of the U.S. distressed-debt universe, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, and they were the biggest source of defaults in 2019, S&P Global Ratings reported. Companies in that sector went bankrupt in 2019 at the fastest pace since the 2015-2016 slump that claimed more than 200 producers and servicers.