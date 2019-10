No offense, but those drones has very limited value in the war with U.S. Most unmanned drones are not high tech at all, it won't survive in the war with any powerful enemies.



I personally guess those generals just throw out some new toys in front of mass to boost the morale. Please forgive me if I am wrong.



The real thing is 3.5/4th generation fighter jet and Long-Range Air-Defence System. Those are deterrence, unmanned drones are not.

