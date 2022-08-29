Iran disgraces brand new kamikaze drone over video posted online Read more at: https://avia.pro/news/iran-opozoril-reputaciyu-noveyshego-drona-kamikad

What's new

Iran disgraces brand new kamikaze drone over video posted online

Iran tried to publicize its new kamikaze drone, but dishonored its reputation.

As part of the ongoing special exercises on the territory of Iran using unmanned aerial vehicles, Iran tried to advertise the capabilities of its new kamikaze drone, however, it turned out that the demonstration was a staging - the explosion of the target object was remote, which was detected on the blurred video frames, moreover , the drone itself, subsequently, did not even hit the target

In video footage released by the Iranian military, a kamikaze drone can be seen attempting to strike at a target that was specifically placed to demonstrate the combat capabilities of this UAV. However, as it turned out, the object exploded before the drone hit it. This fact indicates that the target was blown up remotely, which caused ridicule over the new Iranian weapons.
Read more at: https://avia.pro/news/iran-opozoril...-kamikadze-iz-za-opublikovannogo-v-seti-video

