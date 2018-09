Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) disbands a terror cell in an area on the country’s border with Pakistan, killing four terrorists and wounding two others.According to Press TV, the operation was carried out by the Quds Base of the IRGC’s Ground Forces in the Saravan border area in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Friday, the Corps said in a statement.This came after intelligence operations revealed that the terror group, which was “linked to the global arrogance” intended to attack the Islamic Republic’s border posts from Pakistan, the statement added.The outfit was ambushed and disbanded near one of the posts before managing to carry out any act of terror.The rest of the terrorists fled deep into Pakistan, the IRGC said, noting that the operation failed to cause any casualties among the defense forces, while resulting in the capture of some weaponry, ammunition, and equipment.The security forces monitor with alertness whatever movement by terrorist outfits and elements, which are hired by foreign intelligence services and seek to endanger the Iranian nations’ security, the statement read.Such elements would be “dealt with decisively,” it concluded.The IRGC says it maintains the entirety of the country’s soil and waters on its intelligence radar to stay prepared in the face of such malicious activities. It has also said it reserves the right to pursue intruders back into the countries they come from.