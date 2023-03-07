What's new

Iran Develops Ballistic Missiles to Hit Moving Naval Targets

Iran Develops Ballistic Missiles to Hit Moving Naval Targets

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iran’s highest-ranking military commander said the country has manufactured an advanced ballistic missile that can hit moving targets in the sea.​

In comments on Monday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Iran has gained the technical know-how to produce ballistic missiles capable of hitting moving naval units.
The missile has been tested successfully and is being mass produced, he added, noting that Iran is now among the only three countries in the world that have the know-how to manufacture these missiles.
The top general also said that the new missile will ensure remarkable security at the seas around Iran within a radius of over 1,000 kilometers.
The ballistic missile that streaks in outer space with a speed of Mach 8 and has a range of 1,500 kilometers can hit moving targets with pinpoint accuracy, the commander explained, saying hostile aircraft carriers and warships will not be safe anymore at a distance of 1,500 kilometers from the Iranian coasts.
In November 2022, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force manufactured a new hypersonic ballistic missile that can penetrate sophisticated air defense systems. The ballistic missile has a high velocity and can maneuver below and above the Earth’s atmosphere.
Iran has in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of military equipment, including air defense systems that use cutting edge technologies.

It would be suicidal for Iran to sink a US aircraft carrier without having ICBM's that can target US mainland.

The chances are very high that US will go nuclear if a aircraft carrier is sunk or damaged. Not because the loss of 5000 sailors would be to much, but rather the humiliation it would face.
 
It would be suicidal for Iran to sink a US aircraft carrier without having ICBM's that can target US mainland.

The chances are very high that US will go nuclear if a aircraft carrier is sunk or damaged. Not because the loss of 5000 sailors would be to much, but rather the humiliation it would face.
Make sure before that North Korea or even Latin American countries will nuke American cities

No offense to your people, but if we had thought like your heads we had been bombed by US drones for two decades
 
Pls shed more light. AShBM is something new, especially the ability to target a moving target
Yet very few armies are deploying such weapons.

Iran first unveiled an anti-ship ballistic missile in 2008. The Khalije Fars (Persian Gulf) solid fuel AShBM is said to be a development of the Fateh-110 SRBM. With a range of 300 km, its accuracy was progressively reduced from a CEP of 30 to 8,5 and now to between 1 and 2 meters. These missiles in fact follow a quasi-ballistic trajectory and are fired from mobile launchers. There's been some discussion as to the exact nature of their guidance system. Speed is reported to be between mach 4 and 5.

Footage from several tests of the Khalije Fars have been shown on national TV since 2008, including against moving targets.

Here's an article which summarizes it quite well:

https://en.topwar.ru/94616-protivokorabelnaya-ballisticheskaya-raketa-khalij-fars-iran.html

A news report from 2013:

Iran increases precision of the Khalij Fars Persian Gulf supersonic ballistic missile to 8.5 meter | June 2013 news defence security industry military | Military army defense industry news year 2013

Iranian experts at the IRGC Aerospace research center have increased the precision capability of the Khalij Fars "Persian Gulf" supersonic ballistic missile to 8.5 meters.
www.armyrecognition.com www.armyrecognition.com

It highlights how Khalije Fars has nothing much in common with China's DF-21D. At the time of writing in 2016 these were the only AShBM's in service.

In the framework of saturation strikes on enemy vessels combining cruise missiles, anti-ship ballistic missiles and (suicide) drones, the value of such a weapon seems clear. It fits perfectly into Iran's asymmetrical defense doctrine which has strongly contributed to deterring military aggression by the USA regime.

Some additional pictures and videos:


Khalij_Fars_%28%E2%80%9CPersian_Gulf%E2%80%9D%29_ballistic_missile.jpg

Khalij_Fars_Persian_Gulf_supersonic_ballistic_missile_Iran_Iranian_army_defence_industry_military_technology_001.jpg

1499492181_ballisticheskaya-pkr.jpg
the-long-range-khalij-fars-persian-gulf-a-supersonic-anti-ship-ballistic-missile-is-carried-by-a-truck-during-the-annual-military-parade-on-september-21-2012-in-front-of-the-mausoleum-of-the-irans-late-leader-ayatollah-khomeini-in-tehran-iran-the-parade-marks-the-beginning-of-the-1980-1988-war-between-iran-and-iraq-upimaryam-rahmanian-TXTM2N.jpg

tehran-iran-22nd-sep-2014-september-22-2014-tehran-iran-military-vehicles-E7NRDB.jpg

iranian-made-short-range-ballistic-missiles-displayed-at-the-authority-40-military-exhibition-in-tehran-2E13EFT.jpg


On the last picture, Khalije Fars is the blue one in the middle. To the right is either Hormuz-1 (Hormoz-1) or Hormuz-2 ballistic missile.

These are anti-radiation ballistic missiles designed for use against both naval and land targets. Unveiled in 2014, their main technical data are similar to those of the Khalije Fars but their guidance system is obviously different.


The latest announcement by IRGC general Baqeri quoted in the original post is for an entirely new system with a range of 1500 km and a speed of Mach 8. To attain such a range, Iran must have found a solution to detect and track vessels this far out from here shores.
 
