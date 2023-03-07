Iran Develops Ballistic Missiles to Hit Moving Naval Targets​

kris said: Pls shed more light. AShBM is something new, especially the ability to target a moving target Click to expand...

Yet very few armies are deploying such weapons.Iran first unveiled an anti-ship ballistic missile in 2008. The Khalije Fars (Persian Gulf) solid fuel AShBM is said to be a development of the Fateh-110 SRBM. With a range of 300 km, its accuracy was progressively reduced from a CEP of 30 to 8,5 and now to between 1 and 2 meters. These missiles in fact follow a quasi-ballistic trajectory and are fired from mobile launchers. There's been some discussion as to the exact nature of their guidance system. Speed is reported to be between mach 4 and 5.Footage from several tests of the Khalije Fars have been shown on national TV since 2008, including against moving targets.Here's an article which summarizes it quite well:A news report from 2013:It highlights how Khalije Fars has nothing much in common with China's DF-21D. At the time of writing in 2016 these were the only AShBM's in service.In the framework of saturation strikes on enemy vessels combining cruise missiles, anti-ship ballistic missiles and (suicide) drones, the value of such a weapon seems clear. It fits perfectly into Iran's asymmetrical defense doctrine which has strongly contributed to deterring military aggression by the USA regime.Some additional pictures and videos:On the last picture, Khalije Fars is the blue one in the middle. To the right is either Hormuz-1 (Hormoz-1) or Hormuz-2 ballistic missile.These are anti-radiation ballistic missiles designed for use against both naval and land targets. Unveiled in 2014, their main technical data are similar to those of the Khalije Fars but their guidance system is obviously different.The latest announcement by IRGC general Baqeri quoted in the original post is for an entirely new system with a range of 1500 km and a speed of Mach 8. To attain such a range, Iran must have found a solution to detect and track vessels this far out from here shores.