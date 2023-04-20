Iran Defense Forum

What's new

Iran's new drone Meraj 532 may become Russian. Iran has tested a new kamikaze drone Meraj 532. According to Tasnim, this kamikaze drone can fly at a distance of up to 450 km and at an altitude of up to 3660 meters, with a flight duration of up to 3 hours. Drone warhead up to 50 kg. The drone is launched from a car, most likely it can also be launched using a starting accelerator. After the appearance of the novelty, Western circles began to say that the new Meraj 532 drone could also appear in Russia, for example, as a new version of the Geranium drones, of course, this is not officially commented on. It is not reported how the drone is controlled at such a distance, it is possible that a communication repeater drone is used. According to General Ali Kuhestani, the drone is easy to set up, which reduces the time of its preparation and increases the speed of reaction and use. The drone is equipped with piston engines and apparently can be produced in huge quantities. Western engineers generally appreciated the novelty, one of the advantages of Iranian drones, the low cost of manufacture.

 
Iranian drones at the parade in honor of the Army Day. Traditional parades were held in Iran in honor of the Army Day, the main one was in Tehran. The parade is held annually, but this parade was held without foot columns, only military equipment and aviation. The military parade in Tehran was held in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. A lot of equipment was shown at the parade, we show a selection of Iranian drones shown at the parade. Among them were the Ababil-4 UAV and the Ababil-5 UAV. Arash kamikaze drone, Kaman-12 UAV and Kaman-22 UAV. Drone kamikaze Omid, UAV Mohajer-4 and UAV Mohajer-4B.

 

