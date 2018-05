Trump pulled out of Iran deal, Means any one doing business with Iran could come under sanctions.



Now India is using Chabahar port to send goods to Afghanistan. Afghans how ever ditched wheat and many other exports from Pakistan in favor of Indian goods which were expensive and India and Afghans were playing BBF with each other.



Thanks to Trump India now cannot use Irani port any more. So they need Pakistan once more for transit now what should we do in this new game.



Pakistan can refuse India right to transit as Afghanistan is not playing by WTO rules and giving us fair access to it's market so we can refuse to India goods transits and force India to use Irani port and get sanctioned by USA and if USA lifts sanctions on India then every one can trade with Iran and Trumps policy of Very Bad Iran Deal will go in trash can.



So Now USA has shot in it's own foot with Sanctioning Iran. As Pakistani denial to port access card is back in the play in Afghanistan.

