  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Iran cuts off electricity supply to Balochistan’s Makran division

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Ryuzaki, Jul 10, 2018 at 5:16 PM.

    Ryuzaki

    Ryuzaki SENIOR MEMBER

    *QUETTA - For 15 years, Iran supplied electricity to Balochistan’s Makran division. Protests have broken out in the division as the country has cut off the supply due to its own power crisis.*

    On Monday, the people of Gwadar, Kech and Panjgur had to make do without electricity from 10am until 12 in the night. The power cuts have worsened the water crisis in the area. The demand for ice has also gone up in the hot weather.

    The power supply company, Qesco, says that they have been facing difficulty in supplying electricity for 12 hours to the Makran division since Iran cut off the supply. The utility’s spokesperson said they have taken up the issue with Iranian authorities to come up with a permanent solution.

    In September 2003, Pakistan entered into an agreement with Iran for power supply to Balochistan. Iran supplied 35 megawatts daily between 2003 and 2013. In former CM Dr Abdul Malik’s tenure, the amount was increased from 35 megawatt to 100 megawatt.

    Iran has now suspended the supply due to the country’s own power crisis.

    https://timesofislamabad.com/10-Jul...icity-supply-to-balochistan-s-makran-division
     
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    India continues to destabilize and sabotage CPEC and Gwadar progress.
     
    OutOfAmmo

    OutOfAmmo FULL MEMBER

    Power to Iraq got cut as well. Iran has good electricity generation though
     
