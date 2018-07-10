Iran cuts off electricity supply to Balochistan’s Makran division

*QUETTA - For 15 years, Iran supplied electricity to Balochistan’s Makran division. Protests have broken out in the division as the country has cut off the supply due to its own power crisis.* On Monday, the people of Gwadar, Kech and Panjgur had to make do without electricity from 10am until 12 in the night. The power cuts have worsened the water crisis in the area. The demand for ice has also gone up in the hot weather. READ MORE: China comes up strongly for ally Iran against US The power supply company, Qesco, says that they have been facing difficulty in supplying electricity for 12 hours to the Makran division since Iran cut off the supply. The utility’s spokesperson said they have taken up the issue with Iranian authorities to come up with a permanent solution. In September 2003, Pakistan entered into an agreement with Iran for power supply to Balochistan. Iran supplied 35 megawatts daily between 2003 and 2013. In former CM Dr Abdul Malik’s tenure, the amount was increased from 35 megawatt to 100 megawatt. Iran has now suspended the supply due to the country’s own power crisis. https://timesofislamabad.com/10-Jul...icity-supply-to-balochistan-s-makran-division