Iran currency growth ? Need suggestion from Economists

Getting rumors that Iran will replace its currency? how much there is truth in that . and how much it will effect the old currency inside Pakistan ?

Should i wait for more time , if there is any chance it will soar up?

Or should i sell it ? as there is no hope ?

I have bough bundle of Irianian Currency 3 years ago, so one day it could Soars up and i will get some profit . However it is falling down since.