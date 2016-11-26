What's new

Iran considering onion export to Bangladesh

Iran considering onion export to Bangladesh
BSS
  Published at 07:22 pm October 1st, 2020
Onion

File photo: A seller checks onion at his shop in Dhaka

The assurance came when Iranian ambassador to Bangladesh Mohammad Reza Nafar made a call-on with Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque at his secretariat office in the capital
Iran will consider exporting onion to Bangladesh with due importance as the price of the vegetable used in most cuisines in the subcontinent including Bangladesh is comparatively low in the Asian country.

The assurance came when Iranian ambassador to Bangladesh Mohammad Reza Nafar made a call-on with Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque at his secretariat office in the capital.

“Onion price in Iran is comparatively low. So, the onion export to Bangladesh will be considered with high importance”, said the Iranian envoy responding to a request made by the agriculture minister.

He said Bangladesh and Iran have enormous scope to work jointly in various sectors, including the agriculture.

Praising Bangladesh’s success in agriculture, the Iranian envoy said despite the ongoing corona pandemic, Bangladesh is continuously maintaining its food production chain due to the pragmatic and time-befitting steps taken by the government.

He also expressed his keen interest to import different food items including tea, jute, mango and spices from Bangladesh to Iran.
At the same time, Iran can export date, wheat, onion and raisin to Bangladesh, said Nafar during the call-on.

During the meeting, they discussed on various aspects including agricultural science and technology, bio-technology, agro-food processing and packaging, innovations of different stress tolerant varieties under the changing climatic condition, research, trade and bilateral relations between the two countries.

The minister informed the Iranian envoy that Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success in agriculture and that’s why the country is now self-sufficient in cereal food production.

www.dhakatribune.com

Iran considering onion export to Bangladesh

The assurance came when Iranian ambassador to Bangladesh Mohammad Reza Nafar made a call-on with Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque at his secretariat office in the capital
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 
With new farm reforms, India is not going to ban exports from next year. So you are importing from India, rest easy.
 
