What's new

Iran condemns Indian terror attacks in Ormara and Quetta

Aspen

Aspen

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2019
2,274
1
4,033
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Iran sympathizes with Pakistan over terrorist attacks on troops



Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attacks on Pakistani troops in Ormara and Quetta over the past two days and expressed sympathy with the government and people of the country.

Rejecting all forms of terrorism, he stressed the need for the participation of all countries in the region in the ongoing fight against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters and sponsors of terrorist acts.

As many as 12 Pakistani army personnel were killed on Thursday in two separate attacks in Balochistan's Gwadar district and the North Waziristan tribal district.

At least six security personnel were killed in the first incident after a convoy of state-run Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) was attacked on the coastal highway in Balochistan's Ormara.

In another incident, six Pakistan Army personnel were killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near the Razmak area of North Waziristan.

en.irna.ir

Iran sympathizes with Pakistan over terrorist attacks on troops

Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attacks on Pakistani troops in Ormara and Quetta over the past two days and expressed sympathy with the government and people of the country.
en.irna.ir en.irna.ir
 
G

gulli

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2017
428
-5
253
Country
India
Location
India
In the process they also condemned God for making Human beings. If you can't handle your local situation dosent mean blaming India will do allot of good to the situation.
 
O

Osiris

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2015
2,333
-29
2,013
Country
India
Location
United States
Pakistanis members here like to proudly claim that, Indian soldiers in Kashmir are fair game for "Kashmiri freedom fighters".

So why are Pakistani soldiers not a fair game for "Baloch freedom fighters"

To this they respond that "Kashmir is a disputed territory between India and Pakistan"

To which I ask ...disputed territory or not ..how does it matter ..are freedom movements only legitimate in Disputed territories?

Was East Pakistan a disputed territory ..yet they had a legitimate freedom movement ..and now are a free a country.

Pakistan ..you can not have it both ways.. either terrorism against soldiers is wrong everywhere or it isn't.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top