Iran decries raid on Pakistani Stock Exchange, urges global anti-terror fight



Iran has censured an attack that recently targeted Pakistan’s largest stock exchange, calling for closer regional and international cooperation to uproot terrorism.Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi was reacting on Tuesday to the deadly attack a day earlier by heavily armed gunmen on the Pakistani Stock Exchange building located in a high security zone in Karachi.“The only way to fundamentally fight the big challenge of terrorism is cooperation and convergence among all world countries, particularly those in the region,” the Iranian spokesperson said.The attack saw four gunmen dressed in police uniforms attempt to storm the stock exchange building. They initially threw a grenade before opening fire on a security post outside the building, killing two private security guards and a police officer. Seven others sustained injuries.Pakistani security forces quickly intervened and thwarted the raid, killing all the assailants.The separatist Baloch Liberation Army from Balochistan claimed responsibility in a Twitter post.