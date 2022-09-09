What's new

Iran condemns Arab League’s ‘worthless, repetitious’ accusations

Shapur Zol Aktaf

Shapur Zol Aktaf

Iran has condemned the Arab League for repeating a set of “worthless” accusations against the Islamic Republic, calling the Cairo-based organization to shift focus onto the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians instead.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani was reacting to a statement issued at a gathering of the so-called Quartet Committee on the sidelines of the 158th meeting of foreign ministers of the Arab League on Tuesday.

The participants reiterated territorial claims to the Iranian islands, accused Tehran of interfering in Yemen and the affairs of other Arab countries, and called for participation in the negotiations over the Iranian nuclear program and for the inclusion of Iran’s conventional missile program in those talks.

Kanaani advised the four countries — namely Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain — to rather focus on the Israeli regime’s crimes against the oppressed Palestinians instead of issuing such “repetitious and worthless” accusations against Iran.

“Issuing such statements indicates the aforesaid countries fail to properly understand the course of regional developments and ignore the truth about the West Asia region,” he said.

He criticized the “contradictory” stance of some of those countries, which issue such statements in parallel with making efforts to improve relations with Iran.

The official reiterated the Islamic Republic’s position on inviting its neighbors to negotiations and the settlement of misunderstandings through diplomatic channels.

Kanani also dismissed claims by the four Arab states about the ownership of the three Iranian islands of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Bu Musa in the Persian Gulf and said Iran’s moves are in accordance with the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned other countries’ interference in this regard.

He also pointed to the Iranian Armed Forces’ capabilities and competence in safeguarding the Persian Gulf region and their constant vigilance against any kind of maritime mischief and violence, stressing that all regional countries should provide security to the region without any foreign intervention.
Sineva

Sineva

Shapur Zol Aktaf said:
Iran has condemned the Arab League for repeating a set of “worthless” accusations against the Islamic Republic, calling the Cairo-based organization to shift focus onto the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians instead.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani was reacting to a statement issued at a gathering of the so-called Quartet Committee on the sidelines of the 158th meeting of foreign ministers of the Arab League on Tuesday.

The participants reiterated territorial claims to the Iranian islands, accused Tehran of interfering in Yemen and the affairs of other Arab countries, and called for participation in the negotiations over the Iranian nuclear program and for the inclusion of Iran’s conventional missile program in those talks.

Kanaani advised the four countries — namely Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain — to rather focus on the Israeli regime’s crimes against the oppressed Palestinians instead of issuing such “repetitious and worthless” accusations against Iran.

“Issuing such statements indicates the aforesaid countries fail to properly understand the course of regional developments and ignore the truth about the West Asia region,” he said.

He criticized the “contradictory” stance of some of those countries, which issue such statements in parallel with making efforts to improve relations with Iran.

The official reiterated the Islamic Republic’s position on inviting its neighbors to negotiations and the settlement of misunderstandings through diplomatic channels.

Kanani also dismissed claims by the four Arab states about the ownership of the three Iranian islands of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Bu Musa in the Persian Gulf and said Iran’s moves are in accordance with the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned other countries’ interference in this regard.

He also pointed to the Iranian Armed Forces’ capabilities and competence in safeguarding the Persian Gulf region and their constant vigilance against any kind of maritime mischief and violence, stressing that all regional countries should provide security to the region without any foreign intervention.
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2022/...an-calls-to-shift-focus-to-Israeli-atrocities
Its beyond sad to see the utterly pitiful state that western vassalage has brought these nations down to,its like looking at the wests arab equivalent of the old cold war european soviet eastern bloc, [lets call it the wests middle eastern bloc :sarcastic: ]
Effectively they`re now little more than the national equivalent of ventriloquist dummies with the wests hand up their arses parroting the demands of the zionists.
At this point its very clear that the arabs are fit only to be the vassals of others,and so it shouldnt really matter to them whether the overlord that they serve is zionist,turkish,american.......or even for that matter iranian.
 
Abid123

Abid123

PakFactor said:
Are you comparing a heavily sanctioned oil-producing Iran versus a western boot-licking UAE? If all things were equivalent, Iranians would be far ahead. Lastly, the international beggars should be the last ones laughing at Iran; they’ve developed far more under sanctions than Pakistan did under Its soft sanctions.
In my opinion Iran is a far more honorable nation than any Arab country. Algeria is the only Arab country that is not under Zionist control.
 
Khan2727

PakFactor said:
Are you comparing a heavily sanctioned oil-producing Iran versus a western boot-licking UAE? If all things were equivalent, Iranians would be far ahead. Lastly, the international beggars should be the last ones laughing at Iran; they’ve developed far more under sanctions than Pakistan did under Its soft sanctions.
No shit Sherlock, UAE has a population that is 8.5 times smaller. Pakistan (220 million) vs India (1400 million) is a more fair comparison population wise.

Does not change the fact that the combined population, size, economy, military power etc. of the Arab world and the Arabs is light years ahead of that of tiny Iran in comparison. Hence this typical Iranian bravado and delusion is misplaced to put it mildly.

As for delusion, I suggest watching the video I posted of them larping as Germans, Italians etc. Talk about utterly tragicomical attitudes that seem widespread. I thought that it was just an internet thing.

Now I understand why Indians and Iranians love each other.

As for sanctions it does not prevent them from selling their oil or gas or trading with much of the world. I thought that their Mullah’s did not want to trade with the US so what is the problem? According to their delusional users on PDF they make absolutely everything themselves so why all this begging of lifting a few sanctions?

Abid123 said:
In my opinion Iran is a far more honorable nation than any Arab country.
Is that why they are begging the West to lift the sanctions, negotiating with them and signing nuclear deals (later to be spit at for all to see) and at the same time their only “resistance” success is claiming the achievements of Arab resistance groups.

They even aided the U.S./West in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Straight from the horses mouth:


All hot air vs Israel too who routinely kills Iranians in Iran, Syria and elsewhere with impunity. It has been going on for 43 years, instead they prefer to create discord in Arab countries and even in Pakistan.

Since Iran swims in oil and gas, rather than giving work to millions of Afghans, they should do that with Pakistanis but it does not happen. The evil Arabs are doing that instead.

Laughable stuff.

What those delusional Iranis that tragicomically larp as Germans and Italians in that video think of the average Pakistani you can guess yourself too or just look at their community on PDF whenever insults are traded between Pakistani and Iranian users. In such occasions you see their real opinions.

Let us not forget their incompetence and the big problems that they caused us courtesy of AQ Khan.

Article from 2003:

www.theguardian.com

Pakistan admits it may be source of Iran's nuclear expertise

Pakistan yesterday admitted for the first time that it may have been the source of sensitive nuclear know-how and equipment for Iran's uranium enrichment programme.
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

2022:

www.bloomberg.com

Iran Is Still Haunted by Dealings With Infamous Nuclear Smuggler

The world’s most infamous nuclear smuggler is still haunting Iran, with diplomats weighing whether to censure the nation over mysterious uranium particles discovered by international investigators at an undeclared site.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

Lastly any Arab country that hosts a large Pakistani community and directly and indirectly helps millions of Pakistani people is worth 1 billion more than whatever cheap and useless populism that Iran is world champion at in the Muslim world.
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

Khan2727 said:
:rofl:

View attachment 877462

View attachment 877460

vs

View attachment 877461

Spot the ant.

:rofl:

Tiny UAE has a bigger economy alone. Laughable indeed.

Iran STRONK!

Bonus comedy material in terms of related delusion (well-known trait).


View attachment 877464
intresting , but a question , didn't the united army of the mighty Arab countries failed miserably , against sandal wearing peasant we just supported by small token of weapons and is sinking in sand in yemen
PakFactor

PakFactor

Khan2727 said:
No shit Sherlock, UAE has a population that is 8.5 times smaller. Pakistan (220 million) vs India (1400 million) is a more fair comparison population wise.

Does not change the fact that the combined population, size, economy, military power etc. of the Arab world and the Arabs is light years ahead of that of tiny Iran in comparison. Hence this typical Iranian bravado and delusion is misplaced to put it mildly.

As for delusion, I suggest watching the video I posted of them larping as Germans, Italians etc. Talk about utterly tragicomical attitudes that seem widespread. I thought that it was just an internet thing.

Now I understand why Indians and Iranians love each other.

As for sanctions it does not prevent them from selling their oil or gas or trading with much of the world. I thought that their Mullah’s did not want to trade with the US so what is the problem? According to their delusional users on PDF they make absolutely everything themselves so why all this begging of lifting a few sanctions?



Is that why they are begging the West to lift the sanctions, negotiating with them and signing nuclear deals (later to be spit at for all to see) and at the same time their only “resistance” success is claiming the achievements of Arab resistance groups.

They even aided the U.S./West in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Straight from the horses mouth:


All hot air vs Israel too who routinely kills Iranians in Iran, Syria and elsewhere with impunity. It has been going on for 43 years, instead they prefer to create discord in Arab countries and even in Pakistan.

Since Iran swims in oil and gas, rather than giving work to millions of Afghans, they should do that with Pakistanis but it does not happen. The evil Arabs are doing that instead.

Laughable stuff.

What those delusional Iranis that tragicomically larp as Germans and Italians in that video think of the average Pakistani you can guess yourself too or just look at their community on PDF whenever insults are traded between Pakistani and Iranian users. In such occasions you see their real opinions.

Let us not forget their incompetence and the big problems that they caused us courtesy of AQ Khan.

Article from 2003:

www.theguardian.com

Pakistan admits it may be source of Iran's nuclear expertise

Pakistan yesterday admitted for the first time that it may have been the source of sensitive nuclear know-how and equipment for Iran's uranium enrichment programme.
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

2022:

www.bloomberg.com

Iran Is Still Haunted by Dealings With Infamous Nuclear Smuggler

The world’s most infamous nuclear smuggler is still haunting Iran, with diplomats weighing whether to censure the nation over mysterious uranium particles discovered by international investigators at an undeclared site.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

Lastly any Arab country that hosts a large Pakistani community and directly and indirectly helps millions of Pakistani people is worth 1 billion more than whatever cheap and useless populism that Iran is world champion at in the Muslim world.
You are all over the place and not making much sense, remove all the petroleum production in North Africa and the Gulf Arab region; you will see they practically have no economy besides dates. I can't think of anything else they produce worth mentioning with a combined Arab population of 300 million.
 
Khan2727

Hack-Hook said:
intresting , but a question , didn't the united army of the mighty Arab countries failed miserably , against sandal wearing peasant we just supported by small token of weapons and is sinking in sand in yemen
551725c969bedd7e16343a78
If you knew even a bit about the Yemen civil war it is a conflict mainly between Yemenis. KSA’s role is limited to air campaigns and limited troop deployments in Yemeni government controlled territory. The role of Morocco and Egypt was always marginal. It is mostly KSA alone with Sudanese aid (troops on the ground) and UAE air support which is, if I recall, limited today.

Speaking about Houthis and allied Yemenis, can you tell me what ethnicity they have? Because last time I checked they are all Arabs.

Anyway fighting insurgency is never easy. You can ask the most powerful army in history (USA) about that. Yemen is a nation of 30-35 million people the size of Ukraine (see Russian performance in flat Ukraine) and with much more challenging geography (highly mountainous).
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

Khan2727 said:
They even aided the U.S./West in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
i didn't wanted to post it again but you left me no choice . i made the exact same post in 2015 . it seems i had to post it again


I knew you guys feel guilty on your role in attacking Iraq but its not the reason to spread lies about it and blame Iran
these are the route used for the 2003 attack
Iraq_War_2003_Map1.PNG


Iraq_War_2003_Map2.PNG


and now the interesting Image , yes the turkey route
Iraq-War-Map.jpg


now let see what happened
At approximately 05:30 UTC two F-117 Nighthawks from the 8th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron[133] dropped four enhanced, satellite-guided 2,000-pound GBU-27 'Bunker Busters' on the compound. Complementing the aerial bombardment were nearly 40 Tomahawk cruise missiles fired from at least four ships, including the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Cowpens (CG-63), credited with the first to strike,[134] Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG-75), and two submarines in the Red Sea and Persian Gulf.[135]
Click to expand...
you see submarine in Persian gulf fire their missiles directly into Iraq but what about the ones in Red Sea can they fire directly into Iraq or you think their missiles fly over Iran !!? For reference here a map of Middle east
MEast-pol.png


now let see the rest of the story
Special Operations forces from the CIA and US Army managed to build and lead the Kurdish Peshmerga into an effective force and assault for the North. The primary bases for the invasion were in Kuwait and other Persian Gulf nations.
Click to expand...
and this
Coalition troops launched an air and amphibious assault on the Al-Faw peninsula during the closing hours of 19 March to secure the oil fields there; the amphibious assault was supported by warships of the Royal Navy, Polish Navy, and Royal Australian Navy.
Click to expand...
again if you look at the map you'll see flying over Iran made the attack on Al-Faw impractical but attack from their carrier in Persian gulf is something else.
and again Kuwait
In the meantime, Royal Air Force Tornados from 9 and 617 Squadrons attacked the radar defence systems protecting Baghdad, but lost a Tornado on 22 March along with the pilot and navigator (Flight Lieutenant Kevin Main and Flight Lieutenant Dave Williams), shot down by an American Patriot missile as they returned to their airbase in Kuwait.[142]
Click to expand...
oh and this time turkey
Hours after the first of such flights, Turkey did allow the use of its air space and the rest of the 10th SFG infiltrated in. The preliminary mission was to destroy the base of the Kurdish terrorist group Ansar al-Islam, believed to be linked to al-Qaeda. Concurrent and follow-on missions involved attacking and fixing Iraqi forces in the north, thus preventing their deployment to the southern front and the main effort of the invasion.[157]
Click to expand...
and again both Turkey and Kuwait
Members of the Coalition included Australia: 2,000 invasion, [Poland]: 200 invasion—2,500 peak, Spain: 1,300 invasion United Kingdom: 46,000 invasion, United States: 150,000 to 250,000 invasion. Other members of the coalition were Afghanistan, Albania, Angola, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Mongolia, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Palau, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Rwanda, Singapore, Slovakia, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Tonga, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.[171]
Click to expand...
Good after enlighten you about 2003 Iraqi war let talk about Afghanistan war
well about the Iran help of Afghanistan Attack well it's the only part that you can find about Iran intervention in that war
the only thing you can find is our help to northern alliance which is something we did from the USSR occupation time not something we do as part of that invasion and when in 2004 Karzai dismissed Ismail Khan from the government of Harat people started an uprising and before it become ugly we mediated between them.
and before I forget we agreed to open the border for expected refugees .
know the only thing that come to mind is our investment in Energy , Roads and education sectors in part of Afghanistan that welcomed our aid . if you are aware of anything else please enlighten me. (you see all our involvement in Afghanistan was protecting the life of civilians and improving their living condition. for example you can say the only places in Afghanistan that have uninterrupted 24 hour electricity is the places that Iran invested in its energy sector.)


now about who attacked Afghanistan there are many countries but I mention some name which are interesting

Azerbaijani Armed Forces has deployed over 184 soldiers to Afghanistan.
Bangladesh provided the use of its airspace and seaports.[2]
Click to expand...
India had offered all operational assistance to the United States, including use of its facilities, in any operations launched in pursuit of the perpetrators of the 11 September attack. Importantly Indian intelligence officials provided the United States with needed information concerning the financing and training of Islamic extremist groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Indian government had also offered the United States the use of its territory for staging any military operations in Afghanistan.

On the naval front, India provided a frigate for escorting coalition shipping through the Straits of Malacca, made shipyards available for coalition ship repairs and opened ports for naval port calls. India offered the US its air bases and provided the Northern Alliance with logistical support. The Indian Army opened a hospital in Tajikistan, to treat injured Northern Alliance soldiers. India also loaned Mi-17 helicopters to the Northern Alliance.
Click to expand...
Kuwait provided basing and overflight permissions for all U.S. and coalition forces.
Kyrgyzstan allowed US and allied aircraft to use Manas Air Base.
Malaysia provided use of its airspace and logistical support.
Oman offered the United States and allies use of its airspace and air bases.
Click to expand...
Pakistan has been helping in the war against the Taliban.[citation needed] Pakistan and Iran agreed to open borders to receive the expected increased migration of refugees from Afghanistan. Earlier, Pakistan had supported the Taliban, especially during the 1996–1998 period when they were establishing control – later relations between the two were not as close. After the 9/11 attacks, Pakistan allocated three airbases to the United States for the invasion of Afghanistan. USA depends on Pakistan for a route to Afghanistan to supply the ISAF forces more than any source.
Click to expand...
Qatar
Qatar offered the United States and allies use of the Al Udeid Airbase.
Sudan
Sudan offered heavy and lightweight logistic support.
Click to expand...
Turkey
Turkey offered the United States use of its airspace and air refuelling for US aircraft deploying to the region. Turkey would later deploy troops to Afghanistan as part of ISAF.

Turkey also provided logistical support.
Click to expand...
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan offered the use of its airspace.
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates provided 3 security personnel. Special Forces are also in Afghanistan (Wikileaks) and Al Minhad Air Base is a support hub for Australia, New Zealand, and previously Canadian air forces.

Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan had allowed the U.S. to place troops on the ground as well as use the Uzbek airbase, K2, for support activities and for deployment and command and control of Special Forces into all of Afghanistan except for the Khandahar region. K2 is no longer in use by the U.S.
Click to expand...
well let's not name the USA and European nations as you expect no less of them.
 
Khan2727

PakFactor said:
You are all over the place and not making much sense, remove all the petroleum production in North Africa and the Gulf Arab region; you will see they practically have no economy besides dates. I can't think of anything else they produce worth mentioning with a combined Arab population of 300 million.
That is because you are ignorant. KSA non-oil economy is larger than our own. The non-oil economy of the Arab world is 2 trillion USD.

BTW the Arab League has a population of 450 million.
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

Khan2727 said:
If you knew even a bit about the Yemen civil war it is a conflict mainly between Yemenis. KSA’s role is limited to air campaigns and limited troop deployments in Yemeni government controlled territory. The role of Morocco and Egypt was always marginal. It is mostly KSA alone with Sudanese aid (troops on the ground) and UAE air support which is, if I recall, limited today.
limited to air campaign and 150000 ground force :undecided::coffee:
Khan2727 said:
Speaking about Houthis and allied Yemenis, can you tell me what ethnicity they have? Because last time I checked they are all Arabs.
still caught in middle age ethnicity mentality
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Khan2727 said:
That is because you are ignorant. KSA non-oil economy is larger than our own. The non-oil economy of the Arab world is 2 trillion USD.

BTW the Arab League has a population of 450 million.
Most of their non-oil economy is a derivative of oil by-products like ethylene polymers, propylene polymers, metals, etc., including real estate, which comprises a significant portion. So, as I said, please take out the oil; they have nothing, not even real estate.

The longer you keep dragging this on, the stupider you sound. I suggest you educate yourself.
 
The SC

The SC

Khan2727 said:
:rofl:

View attachment 877462

View attachment 877460

vs

View attachment 877461

Spot the ant.

:rofl:

Tiny UAE has a bigger economy alone. Laughable indeed.

Iran STRONK!

Bonus comedy material in terms of related delusion (well-known trait).


View attachment 877464
Arab "NATO" the biggest most powerful conventional army throughout history.. (and with some Nuclear, biological and chemical weapons too).. not boosting..

- 4 million armed forces

- 5000 fighter aircrafts

- 11000 naval war ships

- 18 000 MBTanks

- 50 000 IFV

- Budget is $ 123 billion

And so on..


 
Abid123

Abid123

The SC said:
Arab "NATO" the biggest most powerful conventional army throughout history.. (and with some Nuclear, biological and chemical weapons too).. not boosting..

- 4 million armed forces

- 5000 fighter aircrafts

- 11000 naval war ships

- 18 000 MBTanks

- 50 000 IFV

- Budget is $ 123 billion

And so on..


Arabs are divided.
 

