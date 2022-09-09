Iran condemns Arab League’s ‘worthless, repetitious’ accusations

Khan2727 said: They even aided the U.S./West in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Click to expand...

Special Operations forces from the CIA and US Army managed to build and lead the Kurdish Peshmerga into an effective force and assault for the North. The primary bases for the invasion were in Kuwait and other Persian Gulf nations. Click to expand...

Kuwait.[142] In the meantime, Royal Air Force Tornados from 9 and 617 Squadrons attacked the radar defence systems protecting Baghdad, but lost a Tornado on 22 March along with the pilot and navigator (Flight Lieutenant Kevin Main and Flight Lieutenant Dave Williams), shot down by an American Patriot missile as they returned to their airbase in Click to expand...

Turkey did allow the use of its air space and the rest of the 10th SFG infiltrated in. The preliminary mission was to destroy the base of the Kurdish terrorist group Hours after the first of such flights,did allow the use of its air space and the rest of the 10th SFG infiltrated in. The preliminary mission was to destroy the base of the Kurdish terrorist group Ansar al-Islam , believed to be linked to al-Qaeda. Concurrent and follow-on missions involved attacking and fixing Iraqi forces in the north, thus preventing their deployment to the southern front and the main effort of the invasion. [157] Click to expand...

Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Mongolia, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Palau, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Rwanda, Singapore, Slovakia, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Tonga, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. Members of the Coalition included Australia: 2,000 invasion, [Poland]: 200 invasion—2,500 peak, Spain: 1,300 invasion United Kingdom: 46,000 invasion, United States: 150,000 to 250,000 invasion. Other members of the coalition were Afghanistan, Albania, Angola, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Japan,, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Mongolia, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Palau, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Rwanda, Singapore, Slovakia, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Tonga,, Uganda, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. [171] Click to expand...

India had offered all operational assistance to the United States, including use of its facilities, in any operations launched in pursuit of the perpetrators of the 11 September attack. Importantly Indian intelligence officials provided the United States with needed information concerning the financing and training of Islamic extremist groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Indian government had also offered the United States the use of its territory for staging any military operations in Afghanistan.



On the naval front, India provided a frigate for escorting coalition shipping through the Straits of Malacca, made shipyards available for coalition ship repairs and opened ports for naval port calls. India offered the US its air bases and provided the Northern Alliance with logistical support. The Indian Army opened a hospital in Tajikistan, to treat injured Northern Alliance soldiers. India also loaned Mi-17 helicopters to the Northern Alliance.

Click to expand... Click to expand...

Kuwait provided basing and overflight permissions for all U.S. and coalition forces.

Kyrgyzstan allowed US and allied aircraft to use

Malaysia provided use of its airspace and logistical support.

Oman offered the United States and allies use of its airspace and air bases. provided basing and overflight permissions for all U.S. and coalition forces.allowed US and allied aircraft to use Manas Air Base provided use of its airspace and logistical support.offered the United States and allies use of its airspace and air bases. Click to expand...

Pakistan has been helping in the war against the Taliban.[citation needed] Pakistan and Iran agreed to open borders to receive the expected increased migration of has been helping in the war against the Taliban.[] Pakistan and Iran agreed to open borders to receive the expected increased migration of refugees from Afghanistan. Earlier, Pakistan had supported the Taliban, especially during the 1996–1998 period when they were establishing control – later relations between the two were not as close. After the 9/11 attacks, Pakistan allocated three airbases to the United States for the invasion of Afghanistan. USA depends on Pakistan for a route to Afghanistan to supply the ISAF forces more than any source. Click to expand...

Qatar

Qatar offered the United States and allies use of the Al Udeid Airbase.

Sudan

Sudan offered heavy and lightweight logistic support. Qatar offered the United States and allies use of the Al Udeid Airbase.Sudan offered heavy and lightweight logistic support. Click to expand...

Turkey

Turkey offered the United States use of its airspace and air refuelling for US aircraft deploying to the region. Turkey would later deploy troops to Afghanistan as part of ISAF.



Turkey also provided logistical support. Turkey offered the United States use of its airspace and air refuelling for US aircraft deploying to the region. Turkey would later deploy troops to Afghanistan as part of ISAF.Turkey also provided logistical support. Click to expand...

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan offered the use of its airspace.

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates provided 3 security personnel. Special Forces are also in Afghanistan (Wikileaks) and



Uzbekistan

Turkmenistan offered the use of its airspace.United Arab Emirates provided 3 security personnel. Special Forces are also in Afghanistan (Wikileaks) and Al Minhad Air Base is a support hub for Australia, New Zealand, and previously Canadian air forces. Uzbekistan had allowed the U.S. to place troops on the ground as well as use the Uzbek airbase, K2, for support activities and for deployment and command and control of Special Forces into all of Afghanistan except for the Khandahar region. K2 is no longer in use by the U.S. Click to expand...

i didn't wanted to post it again but you left me no choice . i made the exact same post in 2015 . it seems i had to post it againI knew you guys feel guilty on your role in attacking Iraq but its not the reason to spread lies about it and blame Iranthese are the route used for the 2003 attackand now the interesting Image , yes the turkey routenow let see what happenedyou see submarine in Persian gulf fire their missiles directly into Iraq but what about the ones in Red Sea can they fire directly into Iraq or you think their missiles fly over Iran !!? For reference here a map of Middle eastnow let see the rest of the storyand thisagain if you look at the map you'll see flying over Iran made the attack on Al-Faw impractical but attack from their carrier in Persian gulf is something else.and again Kuwaitoh and this time turkeyand again both Turkey and KuwaitGood after enlighten you about 2003 Iraqi war let talk about Afghanistan warwell about the Iran help of Afghanistan Attack well it's the only part that you can find about Iran intervention in that warthe only thing you can find is our help to northern alliance which is something we did from the USSR occupation time not something we do as part of that invasion and when in 2004 Karzai dismissed Ismail Khan from the government of Harat people started an uprising and before it become ugly we mediated between them.and before I forget we agreed to open the border for expected refugees .know the only thing that come to mind is our investment in Energy , Roads and education sectors in part of Afghanistan that welcomed our aid . if you are aware of anything else please enlighten me. (you see all our involvement in Afghanistan was protecting the life of civilians and improving their living condition. for example you can say the only places in Afghanistan that have uninterrupted 24 hour electricity is the places that Iran invested in its energy sector.)now about who attacked Afghanistan there are many countries but I mention some name which are interestingwell let's not name the USA and European nations as you expect no less of them.