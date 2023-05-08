What's new

Iran Comes 2nd at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iran fell short against titleholder Thailand 3-1 in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania Championship final on Sunday.​

Singapore finished in third place, defeating India 3-1.
Iran beat India (17-1), Kuwait (20-0), Kyrgyzstan (26-0), the UAE (14-0) and Singapore (3-0) and lost to host Thailand (3-1) in the event.
The tournament was held in Bangkok, Thailand from April 30 to May 7.
The IIHF Women's Asia and Oceania Championship is an international women's ice hockey tournament run by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).
It was the IIHF women's debut for Iran and Kyrgyzstan.
Eight teams participated in the tournament and were drawn into two seeded groups. The top two teams from Group A advanced directly to the semifinals, while the bottom two from Group A faced the top two teams of Group B in the quarterfinals.

Damn, they were close. They have a very short history in this field but did a great job. If invested well, they can make wonders. They removed India and other Asian giants in ice hockey sports.

The Iranian women's ice hockey team is the FIRST EVER women's sport to be live broadcasted on Iranian national television.

In fact, they are gaining public attention without nagging and with their own sweat.
 

