full text of the sermons delivered on June 26, 2017 by Ayatollah Khamenei



As for the issues of the world of Islam, I should say that many wounds have been inflicted on the body of the Islamic Ummah. The issues of Yemen have inflicted a big wound on the body of the Islamic Ummah. The same is true of Syrian issues. The same is true of the various matters that exist in Islamic countries. The world of Islam should outspokenly support the people of Yemen! It should express its hatred of the oppressors and cruel individuals who attack those people in the days of the month of Ramadhan – this auspicious month. They should support the people of that country.



They should also support the people of Bahrain and the people of Kashmir. Our nation can be a source of support for the great movement of the world of Islam. As Iran has announced our positions on friends and on enemies and opponents, the world of Islam too – particularly intellectuals and particularly the ulama [scholars] of the world of Islam – should follow the same method. They should adopt clear positions and make Allah the Exalted satisfied with them even if others and taghuts become dissatisfied with them.

