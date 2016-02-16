What's new

Iran claims it hacked and controlled US drones, shows footage from missions as proof (VIDEO)

With Iranian Brain, limit is the sky!

Published time: 21 Feb, 2019 21:08
Screen grab from a video published by FARS News
A senior Iranian commander claimed his country has managed to take control of several US drones. As proof of Tehran’s claim, it has released some footage, apparently taken from the drones’ cameras.
“Seven to eight drones that had constant flights over Syria and Iraq were brought under our control and their intel was monitored by us and we could gain their first-hand intel,” Iran’s FARS news agency quoted Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

The general heads the air force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Iran’s powerful quasi-military force.

The agency released a video, which it called “one of the many proofs in support of General Hajizadeh's remarks.”


The three-minute video shows footage apparently taken on several different occasions by aircraft, presumably US drones. Half of it seems to show a single episode, in which an MQ-9 Reaper armed drone crash-lands after its operator apparently lost control. The drone is then shown destroyed on the ground by an airstrike.

Iran is known for its record of interfering with US drone missions over the years, most famously forcing an RQ-170 reconnaissance aircraft to land in 2011, almost intact.

The episode showing the destruction of an MQ-9 Reaper may or may not have happened in Syria in 2016. The US Air Force reported destroying one of its attack drones after it had crash-landed due to an undisclosed cause, which was not enemy fire.

When asked by RT about the Iranian claim, Pentagon spokeswoman Commander Rebecca Rebarich, said: “We are aware of the report and we have nothing else to add.”

https://www.rt.com/news/452116-iran-claims-control-us-drones/
 
How much is the chance that Iran has hacked into secure communication between U.S satellites and their ground stations? In that case, scandal would be way bigger than just drone data.

Afterall, these drones use satellite to communicate with their control stations, and the original news is penetrating into U.S command and control centers, not just drones.
 
How much is the chance that Iran has hacked into secure communication between U.S satellites and their ground stations? In that case, scandal would be way bigger than just drone data.

Think of it as a computer (drone). There are services that allow remote control of a computer either by the owner or a third party.

So in the case of the drone Iran was able to hack into the drone without authorization. Thus two different operators were controlling the same drone, like having two people control the same computer.

This points to poor security on the drone side. After all a military drone is nothing more than a remote controlled toy with longer range. Thus it can potentially be controlled by anyone that has a remote control and can access the drones command center.

It’s no different than when hackers hack webcams or security cameras.

Thus it points to the drone having poor cyber warfare security
 
How much is the chance that Iran has hacked into secure communication between U.S satellites and their ground stations? In that case, scandal would be way bigger than just drone data.

Well let just say hacking the link between control center and the satellite is a lot easier than hacking the link between satellite and the drone. And probably hacking the computers in that control center are also easier than hacking the link.

You see the link between satellite and drone is directional point to point secure communication and emulating it without having a satellite in that direction and also disabling the original satellite link is nearly impossible.
 
Hezbollah has been doing it for a along time:

Hezbollah Claims it Hacked Israeli Drone Video Feeds (Updated)

maybe I am wrong but i think they are using the same method as we did many years ago

back then when there weren't any ADSL in iran and people were still using dial up internet my friend gave me a SKYSTAR 2.8 A DVB PC device to offline download files and data from satellites,using software like skynet, mana or Skygrabber + a satellite dish which we all had it

imagine you are an employee at Pakistan embassy in iraq and you want to send your documents to the mainland.as client you will buy an OpenSky account and install a dish on the roof of building (maybe you dont trust local ISP s . you send your data using one of the OpenSky company satellites and the satellite will send it to foreign ministry in the Pakistan
but where and how the satellite send its data?

as u can see in satellite coverage map a lot of offline downloaders can have that data (using russian Satellite Fishing software like skynet)
-----
SkyGrabber extracting files from satellite stream (Satellite fishing) :

skynet Satellite fishing :

Fishnet Satellite fishing :

each one of these horizontal lines is client receiving his own data and at same time you are pirating it.
also you can configure the filter of the files extensions that you need to grab from satellite stream you can filter size and file format and even exclude some formats like .FLV ( p-o*r-n videos)
now imagine what could you receive with a appropriate configuration .
ps: sorry for my bad English
 
Hezbollah has been doing it for a along time:

maybe I am wrong but i think they are using the same method as we did many years ago

back then when there weren't any ADSL in iran and people were still using dial up internet my friend gave me a SKYSTAR 2.8 A DVB PC device to offline download files and data from satellites,using software like skynet, mana or Skygrabber + a satellite dish which we all had it

imagine you are an employee at Pakistan embassy in iraq and you want to send your documents to the mainland.as client you will buy an OpenSky account and install a dish on the roof of building (maybe you dont trust local ISP s . you send your data using one of the OpenSky company satellites and the satellite will send it to foreign ministry in the Pakistan
but where and how the satellite send its data?

as u can see in satellite coverage map a lot of offline downloaders can have that data (using russian Satellite Fishing software like skynet)
-----
SkyGrabber extracting files from satellite stream (Satellite fishing) :

skynet Satellite fishing :

Fishnet Satellite fishing :

each one of these horizontal lines is client receiving his own data and at same time you are pirating it.
also you can configure the filter of the files extensions that you need to grab from satellite stream you can filter size and file format and even exclude some formats like .FLV ( p-o*r-n videos)
now imagine what could you receive with a appropriate configuration .
ps: sorry for my bad English
In Iraq they used Skygrabber and I'm sure after they found several laptop filled with their drone feeds they upgraded the drones to use encrypted data .
by the way I gave up offline downloads because if you were not part of a group then more than 95% of what you get was **** and most of the groups only cared for the quantity of their download and only provided too much compressed files for example YiFY encoded files.
 
A recent related post:

"Some good and quite significant news from the Eghtedar 40 exhibition:
In the field of ESM we should soon see important developments.
Iran has already at least two generations of passive DF and triangulation systems, famous is the IRGC-ASF Alim mast mounted system.
But a new generation of assets is been developed:

An Avtobaza-M like system seems to add up to the Russian original and previous Iranian "passive radars".

The SPN-4-like Saeghe jammer will get a two companions, resembling the Krasukha-2 and Krasukha-4.

So the ELINT "passive radar" capability of the overall IADS will be further improved and in the fields of ground based jammers three potent will degrade enemy capabilities via soft means.

A high capability and serious IADS needs all those assets and Iran is working towards that."

Note that the Russian Krasukha series is non-export internal Russian grade technology.
Those ELINT/SIGINT and electronic warfare technologies could have been the ones used to capture/control those drones.
Irans capability rise in this field and those technologies similar to non-export Russian equipment may have played a important role here.

Btw. It might have been a nasty joke by Hajizadeh to the Americans that the drone just had a malfunction and it was a unnecessary thing to do by them to destroy it. Like "hey guys, no worries, this time your drone was not controlled and just had a malfunction, it was not necessary to destroy it due to fears that this was our project..." :)
 
Btw. It might have been a nasty joke by Hajizadeh to the Americans that the drone just had a malfunction and it was a unnecessary thing to do by them to destroy it. Like "hey guys, no worries, this time your drone was not controlled and just had a malfunction, it was not necessary to destroy it due to fears that this was our project..." :)
Malfunction or Sabotage, that fact is that the mighty Americans didn't dare to retrieve their crashed drone from just 10km away from their base (though Hajizadeh said it was hard landing).

and these are the guys who were supposed to stop Iran in Syria. :lol:

Those ELINT/SIGINT and electronic warfare technologies could have been the ones used to capture/control those drones.
So the Trumps claims about two Iranian satellite launches that allegedly failed was doing by US not by lack of Iranian expertise in developing these SLV. General Hajizadeh said Trump failed in sabotaging Iranian ballistic programme and this was done in retaliation to Trumps claims. Hm I just wonder what shit trump has in space where he made these launches to fail?
 
