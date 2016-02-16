Iran claims it hacked and controlled US drones, shows footage from missions as proof (VIDEO)

Hezbollah has been doing it for a along time:maybe I am wrong but i think they are using the same method as we did many years agoback then when there weren't any ADSL in iran and people were still using dial up internet my friend gave me a SKYSTAR 2.8 A DVB PC device to offline download files and data from satellites,using software like skynet, mana or Skygrabber + a satellite dish which we all had itimagine you are an employee at Pakistan embassy in iraq and you want to send your documents to the mainland.as client you will buy an OpenSky account and install a dish on the roof of building (maybe you dont trust local ISP s . you send your data using one of the OpenSky company satellites and the satellite will send it to foreign ministry in the Pakistanbut where and how the satellite send its data?as u can see in satellite coverage map a lot of offline downloaders can have that data (using russian Satellite Fishing software like skynet)-----SkyGrabber extracting files from satellite stream (Satellite fishing) :skynet Satellite fishing :Fishnet Satellite fishing :each one of these horizontal lines is client receiving his own data and at same time you are pirating it.also you can configure the filter of the files extensions that you need to grab from satellite stream you can filter size and file format and even exclude some formats like .FLV ( p-o*r-n videos)now imagine what could you receive with a appropriate configuration .ps: sorry for my bad English