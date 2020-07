Slowly but surely, a triumvirate of China, Iran and neighboring Pakistan is forming. This alliance could also encompass Afghanistan and over time is expected to add Iraq and Syria, strategic anathema to Washington and New Delhi.



A final China-Iran deal would be a win-win serving the national interests of both sides.



They see China’s steadfast defense of Iran at the UN Security Council as a testament to Beijing’s reliability. Iranian hardliners are also cognizant of their country’s ability to serve China’s BRI, not only for the 80 million-strong Iranian market but the larger Eurasian landmass encompassing some 4.6 billion people.