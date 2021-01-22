What's new

Iran-China deal worries Israel's former Military Intelligence chief

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,374
1
72,071
Country
China
Location
China
Iran-China deal worries Israel's former Military Intelligence chief
"On the one hand, China opposes Iran having a nuclear bomb, but on the other, it's not helping to stop it," says Maj. Gen. (ret.) Amos Yadlin.
By i24NEWS and ILH Staff

Published on 03-29-2021 18:15

Maj. Gen. (ret.) Amon Yadlin: Iran needs the political protection China could offer by leveraging its power to weaken American pressure on the Islamic Republic | File photo: Efrat Eshel


Israel is "worried" about the strategic partnership and investment agreement between China and Iran, former head of Israel's Military Intelligence Directorate Amos Yadlin said Monday.

Yadlin, a formal general in the Israeli Air Force who is currently serving as Executive Director of Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), told the Ynet website the deal will include joint military maneuvers, research and development as well as intelligence cooperation.

"On the one hand, China opposes Iran having a nuclear bomb, but on the other, it's not helping to stop it," Yadlin said. "Iran needs the political protection China could offer by leveraging its power to weaken American pressure on the Islamic Republic."

He added that in his assessment the US administration of President Joe Biden is more susceptible to bend under muscular approach from Beijing than was its Republican predecessor, the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

"The Chinese understand the Biden administration is not the Trump administration and that allows them to be much more aggressive," Yadlin said.

The US signaled on Friday that it may take the first step to reenter the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

xyx007
Pindi Boys – Tipu Sultan’s missiles failed because ‘traitors’ were inside
2 3
Replies
35
Views
3K
Jackdaws
Jackdaws
Yankee-stani
Pakistan-Iran Ties: Mutual Duties, Requirements and Objectives
Replies
6
Views
454
gutto786
gutto786
zectech
New court files expose Sheldon Adelson’s security team in US spy operation against Julian Assange
Replies
1
Views
375
zectech
zectech
Jyotish
Saudi Arabia wants a U.S. Nuclear Deal
Replies
4
Views
617
The SC
The SC
Zarvan
Tipu Sultan, Pakistani Nukes and Collaborators of the day
Replies
12
Views
4K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom