Iran-China deal worries Israel's former Military Intelligence chief
"On the one hand, China opposes Iran having a nuclear bomb, but on the other, it's not helping to stop it," says Maj. Gen. (ret.) Amos Yadlin.
By i24NEWS and ILH Staff
Published on 03-29-2021 18:15
Maj. Gen. (ret.) Amon Yadlin: Iran needs the political protection China could offer by leveraging its power to weaken American pressure on the Islamic Republic | File photo: Efrat Eshel
Israel is "worried" about the strategic partnership and investment agreement between China and Iran, former head of Israel's Military Intelligence Directorate Amos Yadlin said Monday.
Yadlin, a formal general in the Israeli Air Force who is currently serving as Executive Director of Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), told the Ynet website the deal will include joint military maneuvers, research and development as well as intelligence cooperation.
"On the one hand, China opposes Iran having a nuclear bomb, but on the other, it's not helping to stop it," Yadlin said. "Iran needs the political protection China could offer by leveraging its power to weaken American pressure on the Islamic Republic."
He added that in his assessment the US administration of President Joe Biden is more susceptible to bend under muscular approach from Beijing than was its Republican predecessor, the administration of former US President Donald Trump.
"The Chinese understand the Biden administration is not the Trump administration and that allows them to be much more aggressive," Yadlin said.
The US signaled on Friday that it may take the first step to reenter the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
