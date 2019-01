Poland's Film Week in Tehran canceled

Tehran, Jan 13, IRNA - Caretaker of the Iranian Cinematic Organization Hossein Entezami canceled the Polish’s Film Week in Tehran in response to Poland's anti-Iran measure.Iran's 'Art and Experience' cinematic group has held film weeks in collaboration with the cultural section of the embassies of different countries in Iran, in order to communicate better cultural ties with the European countries.The European Film Week and the Serbian Film Week in Iran are among these measures and the Polish Film Week was scheduled to be held in Iran, due to the holding of an anti-Iranian conference in Poland, this film week has been canceled, according to the announcement of Hossein Entezami, Caretaker of the cinematic organization.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier announced holding a meeting with the focus on Iran on February 13-14. He claimed that countries from Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East will participate in this meeting. The meeting will be held in line with US efforts to promote Iranophobia policy.Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a post on his Twitter page wrote, “Reminder to host/participants of anti-Iran conference: those who attended last US anti-Iran show are dead, disgraced, or marginalized. And Iran is stronger than ever.'He added, “Polish Govt can't wash the shame: while Iran saved Poles in WWII, it now hosts desperate anti-Iran circus.'Caretaker of the Cinematic Organization of Iran in a Tweet said, 'Iran has hosted various ethnicities and nations, especially the Poles, in harsh conditions. A guest, who does not keep the host's respect, cannot expect to stay at the party. In recognition of Iran and Iranian people dignity, holding the Polish Film Week in Tehran will be postponed in a bid to witness some proper conduct from Warsaw.”