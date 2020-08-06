Iran can begin exporting/importing weapons from Sunday.

Iran Can Begin Free Arms Trade on Sunday TEHRAN (defapress) – Iran will be able to freely sell and buy weapons as of October 18, as the UN arms embargo will be terminated under the 2015 nuclear deal, President Hassan Rouhani said.

TEHRAN (defapress) – Iran will be able to freely sell and buy weapons as of October 18, as the UN arms embargo will be terminated under the 2015 nuclear deal, President Hassan Rouhani said.Speaking at a cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani congratulated the Iranian nation on the termination of the arms embargo that would take effect on coming Sunday.“As of Sunday, we’ll be able to sell our weapons to whoever we’d like, and buy arms from anybody we’d want,” he said, adding that Iran struggled for four years for the termination of the embargo.The US made every effort to impede the removal of the arms embargo on Iran, but the Iranian nation’s resistance yielded results, he added.The president also reminded the critics of the JCPOA that the termination of the arms embargo on Iran is one of the results of the nuclear deal.The US suffered an embarrassing diplomatic defeat in August when the United Nations Security Council rejected a proposal to indefinitely extend the arms ban.The embargo on conventional arms is due to expire on October 18 under the terms of a resolution that blessed the Iran nuclear deal, signed in July 2015 and officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.