Iran calls for peace in Caucasian region

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Upon arrival in the Georgian capital Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister said that regional countries should not allow the breakout of a new conflict in the region.
In continuation of a tour to Russia and the Caucasian region, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Tbilisi on Thursday. Upon his arrival, Zarif said that he had discussed bilateral relations and consultations on regional cooperation during the visits to the three other regional countries before his visit to Georgia.
Zarif added the region has gone through difficult times, stressing the need for maintaining peace in the region. He called for cooperation to make sure that there is no more war and conflict in the region anymore.
The Iranian foreign minister added that he will meet with Georgian officials to discuss bilateral relations. He further hailed long-standing bilateral relations between Iran and Georgia stressing that there are many areas for cooperation with Tbilisi, especially in the field of transit. “I had good conversations about this in the previous visits,” the minister added.
"We need to talk about regional cooperation with the Georgian officials," he said, adding “We know the sensitivities of our friends in Georgia towards some other countries in the region and we try to use a regional framework to cooperate and de-escalate the tensions.”
Zarif went on to say, "I hope that, given the new international conditions, we will be able to remove or reduce the barriers to bilateral cooperation in talks with the Georgian officials and move towards more cooperation between the two countries. There is positive cooperation between the two sides in the field of transit. In connection with the South-West corridor, about which we also discussed with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, it crosses and ends in Georgia and the Black Sea.”

en.mehrnews.com

