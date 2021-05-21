khansaheeb
Iran Calls Canada Shameful For Ruling Aircraft Shooting 'Act of Terrorism'
Natalie Colarossi 11 hrs ago
Iran's foreign ministry has denounced a Canadian court ruling that said the country intentionally shot down a Ukrainian airliner with Canadian passengers on board last year in an "act of terrorism."
© COLE BURSTON/AFP/Getty Images People hold signs with images of the victims of the downed Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, which was shot down near Tehran by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, as family and friends gather to take part in a march to mark the first anniversary, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 8, 2021.
Iran Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said a decision by Ontario's Superior Court of Justice accusing Iran of committing terrorism was "shameful" and lacked evidence, according to Al Jazeera.
"Everyone knows that the Canadian court is fundamentally not qualified to judge this aviation accident or potential negligence in an incident that is outside the territory and jurisdiction of Canada," he said in a statement Friday.
On Thursday, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice declared that Iran intentionally shot down Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752 in January 2020. The flight was shot down near Tehran by two surface-to-air missiles fired from an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) battery, killing all 176 people on board.
Among those on board, 138 passengers had ties to Canada, including 55 who were Canadian citizens and 30 who were permanent residents, the CBC reported.
"The plaintiffs have established that the shooting down of Flight 752 by the defendants was an act of terrorism and constitutes 'terrorist activity,'" Canadian Justice Edward Belobaba wrote in his Thursday decision, according to the CBC.
"I find on a balance of probabilities that the missile attacks on Flight 752 were intentional and directly caused the deaths of all onboard," Belobaba added.
Iran did not defend itself in court, making Thursday's ruling a default judgment. The court decision was issued as a way for the victims' families in Canada to seek damages from Iran, and an additional hearing will take place to determine compensation.
But Iran has repeatedly denied that the incident was intentional. The shooting occurred on a tense night between Iran and the United States, when Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the death of Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the IRGC's foreign arm who was assassinated under orders from former President Donald Trump.
Earlier this year, Iran issued a technical reports stating that the plane was shot by accident due to "human error" as the missile system was not fully recalibrated, Al Jazeera reported.
On Friday, Khatibzadeh said Canada's ruling was a "politicized" decision that will disrupt the international legal regime.
"We want the Canadian government to exhibit the behavior of a government that boasts maturity, and behave based on recognized international frameworks instead of pretending to be active in relation to this tragic incident," he said.
In December, Iran's government said compensation of $150,000 would be given to each of the families of the victims, but have yet to announce a timeline for the payments.
