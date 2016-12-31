Iran Boots Out India From Huge Gas Field Development

Musings said: Iranians have been immature and politically naive. To even consider having geopolitical relations with India was grossly naive and stupid rolled into 1. India today is bowing and courting a relationship with the USA - naturally Iran will be black balled. Why did it take Iran so long to crawl out of its rock and realise it’s nativity? Click to expand...

It was expected, I was waiting for him to show up, while in another thread he supports Indians.Actually this is CHinese influence and demands, has nothing to do with instrinsic iranian sentiment. Sulemani gained alot by supporting US, Iran, and NATO against neighboring countries.--------In the chaotic days after the attacks of September 11th, Ryan Crocker, then a senior State Department official, flew discreetly to Geneva to meet a group of Iranian diplomats. “I’d fly out on a Friday and then back on Sunday, so nobody in the office knew where I’d been,” Crocker told me. “We’d stay up all night in those meetings.” It seemed clear to Crocker that the Iranians were answering to Suleimani, whom they referred to as “Haji Qassem,” and that they were eager to help the United States destroy their mutual enemy, the Taliban. Although the United States and Iran broke off diplomatic relations in 1980, after American diplomats in Tehran were taken hostage, Crocker wasn’t surprised to find that Suleimani was flexible. “You don’t live through eight years of brutal war without being pretty pragmatic,” he said. Sometimes Suleimani passed messages to Crocker, but he avoided putting anything in writing. “Haji Qassem’s way too smart for that,” Crocker said. “He’s not going to leave paper trails for the Americans.”Crocker described sharing information with the Iranians, including getting a map detailing the locations of the Taliban and giving Iran the location of an al-Qaeda facilitator, whom Iran soon detained. Crocker said the negotiator he was working with told him, “Haji Qassem is very pleased with our cooperation.”