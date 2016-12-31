What's new

Iran Boots Out India From Huge Gas Field Development

The Iranians have finally accepted that alliance with India is not of much benefit on the ground. Indians talk big but offer little help in reality. Saddamists saw this a few decades ago. Kabul/USA saw this more recently. Armenia is seeing this today. In the future.....UAE and GCC will also see this. :pop:
 
so much for "Iran's master is India" and "Iran and India are good friends"...smh..
Iranians have been immature and politically naive. To even consider having geopolitical relations with India was grossly naive and stupid rolled into 1. India today is bowing and courting a relationship with the USA - naturally Iran will be black balled. Why did it take Iran so long to crawl out of its rock and realise it’s nativity?
 
Iranians have been immature and politically naive. To even consider having geopolitical relations with India was grossly naive and stupid rolled into 1. India today is bowing and courting a relationship with the USA - naturally Iran will be black balled. Why did it take Iran so long to crawl out of its rock and realise it’s nativity?
It was expected, I was waiting for him to show up, while in another thread he supports Indians.

Actually this is CHinese influence and demands, has nothing to do with instrinsic iranian sentiment. Sulemani gained alot by supporting US, Iran, and NATO against neighboring countries.

--------

In the chaotic days after the attacks of September 11th, Ryan Crocker, then a senior State Department official, flew discreetly to Geneva to meet a group of Iranian diplomats. “I’d fly out on a Friday and then back on Sunday, so nobody in the office knew where I’d been,” Crocker told me. “We’d stay up all night in those meetings.” It seemed clear to Crocker that the Iranians were answering to Suleimani, whom they referred to as “Haji Qassem,” and that they were eager to help the United States destroy their mutual enemy, the Taliban. Although the United States and Iran broke off diplomatic relations in 1980, after American diplomats in Tehran were taken hostage, Crocker wasn’t surprised to find that Suleimani was flexible. “You don’t live through eight years of brutal war without being pretty pragmatic,” he said. Sometimes Suleimani passed messages to Crocker, but he avoided putting anything in writing. “Haji Qassem’s way too smart for that,” Crocker said. “He’s not going to leave paper trails for the Americans.”

Crocker described sharing information with the Iranians, including getting a map detailing the locations of the Taliban and giving Iran the location of an al-Qaeda facilitator, whom Iran soon detained. Crocker said the negotiator he was working with told him, “Haji Qassem is very pleased with our cooperation.”

 
Iranians have been immature and politically naive.
I believe you are projecting Pakistan's situation onto IRan here. Iran has been VERY mature...dont you see the high stakes politics Iran is in? lmao @ politically naive...i dont see any evidence to support this.

Why not? Your friends Saudis and UAE have strong relations with India today, you guys on PDF even complained about it so why havent you called them stupid also?

....BUT WHEN IRAN does it its a problem why?

India is not bowing, because US needs India as much as INdia needs US...US knows it cant contain CHina alone, so it NEEDS India in this new quarter in the Indo-Pacific thats being formed to contain CHina.

No...this is victim mentality..Iran has been under sanctions and came out the regional heavyweight, thats not being black balled, thats PERFORMING MIRACLES. Look at all China gave Pakistan and Pakistan cant make much of it, thats what i think you are projecting onto Iran here.
Because Iran is objective in its thinking and decision making? pls remember that every country will have its own unique views and interests for relations with INdia...you seem to always assume every Muslim country will see India the way Pakistan does, which is just unfortunate, because even Pakistan's Islamic friends dont agree...not even Afghanistan..India's ascendancy has begun...even CHina found out it couldnt bully INdia as well as it did in 1962. pls adjust.
 
