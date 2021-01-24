Iran begins trials of domestically made COVID-19 vaccine in Tehran

Now that I think about how far Iran has come over the last few decades by reading various forums over a short period of time, the WOW factor and goosebumps every now and then still remains.I would've chosen Iran as my higher education destination instead of Australia had I learnt more about Iran a few years before my educational journey. The quality of studies in various fields speaks volumes. Heck, I even get to witness the output of systems from concept to the production stage. A true hands-on-experience!Cheers indeed to a brilliant achievement, guys. Seeing Iran prosper is a true internal satisfaction that cannot be compared, period.