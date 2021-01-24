What's new

Iran begins trials of domestically made COVID-19 vaccine in Tehran

Iran has begun human trials for a domestically produced coronavirus vaccine. The country continues to struggle with containing the virus, but relief by way of vaccinations could come soon.

Two people received the vaccine and are staying at a hotel in the capital Tehran, the state-run Tasnim News Agency reported on Tuesday. Dozens more are scheduled to receive the vaccine as part of the trial, according to the outlet.

Iran was one of the first countries to experience a large outbreak of COVID-19 and the virus has continued to spread in the country since the start of the year. The Health Ministry reported 6,108 new cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,212,000. There have also been nearly 55,000 deaths in Iran's population of more than 80 million.

Obtaining a vaccine is a pressing issue in Iran. This month, Iranians initiated a campaign to pressure the government to buy vaccines. The government will reportedly import 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Iranian officials regularly say that US sanctions on the country hinder their ability to obtain vaccines, though the United States disputes the claim.

The vaccine was developed by scientists at the Headquarters for Executing the Order of Imam Khomeini. The agency can produce 1.5 million doses in the next 40 days if the trials prove successful, Tasnim reported.

Iran begins trials for domestically produced vaccine

Iran is also reportedly importing the Pfizer vaccine amid pressure from citizens as the virus continues to spread.
Mullas should gift one pack as tabark to each pilgrim from Pakistan.
Are you one of those individuals that write random texts & post them to rank up?

I understand that you are from Pakistan writing in a Pakistani Defence Forum, but please do not derail a thread with meaningless posts; such as yours.

Furthermore, you do not insult the people you are making a request/demand. It only proves that you're an overly entitled person.

Lastly, please do not disgrace Pakistan nor Batman like that. I have high regards for them both.

Thank you...
 
Brilliant achievement.

Cheers, Doc
Now that I think about how far Iran has come over the last few decades by reading various forums over a short period of time, the WOW factor and goosebumps every now and then still remains.

I would've chosen Iran as my higher education destination instead of Australia had I learnt more about Iran a few years before my educational journey. The quality of studies in various fields speaks volumes. Heck, I even get to witness the output of systems from concept to the production stage. A true hands-on-experience!

Cheers indeed to a brilliant achievement, guys. Seeing Iran prosper is a true internal satisfaction that cannot be compared, period.
 
Now that I think about how far Iran has come over the last few decades by reading various forums over a short period of time, the WOW factor and goosebumps every now and then still remains.

I would've chosen Iran as my higher education destination instead of Australia had I learnt more about Iran a few years before my educational journey. The quality of studies in various fields speaks volumes. Heck, I even get to witness the output of systems from concept to the production stage. A true hands-on-experience!

Cheers indeed to a brilliant achievement, guys. Seeing Iran prosper is a true internal satisfaction that cannot be compared, period.
Blood always finds its own level.

Given time.

Cheers, Doc
 
Swiss canton says person died after COVID-19 shot, unclear if there is a link | Reuters

Link between COVID-19 shot, Swiss death 'highly unlikely' - drugs regulator

Swiss drugs regulator swissmedic on Wednesday said it saw no link between the death of a 91-year old person in the canton of Lucerne and the COVID-19 vaccine, adding the deceased suffered from multiple illnesses before getting the shot.
Are people smiling after vaccine shot?
 
Elderly man dies in Israel after receiving Pfizer COVID vaccine

Elderly man dies in Israel after receiving Pfizer COVID vaccine

An elderly Israeli man died on December 28 of a heart attack after receiving the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the Israeli Health Ministry reported.
That´s the second Shitraeili thats neutralised after the pfizer vaccine:

Less retirement shekels to pay for the old man. Zionist doctors will celebrate.
 
Are you one of those individuals that write random texts & post them to rank up?

I understand that you are from Pakistan writing in a Pakistani Defence Forum, but please do not derail a thread with meaningless posts; such as yours.

Furthermore, you do not insult the people you are making a request/demand. It only proves that you're an overly entitled person.

Lastly, please do not disgrace Pakistan nor Batman like that. I have high regards for them both.

Thank you...
lolzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz .... o welll..
 
I would never trust such a vaccine. If Iranians want to jeopardize their lives so be it
 
