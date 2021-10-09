Iran before Khomeini

Came across this film which has a lot of rare and valuable footage of Iran prior to the Islamic Revolution. It made me think about how Iran's trajectory would've been so different if the Islamic Revolution had not occurred. The positives for Iran would be that today it would be very integrated with the global economy and quite wealthy and prosperous. Will likely be a huge center of cultural influence in the Middle East and even worldwide, at least equaling the influence of certain larger European countries. Iran would be quite westernized and modern in outlook. However, obviously the downside is that Iran would have its sovereignty extremely curtailed and held under the thumb of the United States.
So that's the price it currently pays for its independence. What do you think would've been better for Iran?
