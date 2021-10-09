Iran before Khomeini

tower9 said: Yeah I am aware of what happened with Mossadegh. My point was how Iran would be like if the Shah had never been overthrown. I feel like Iran would probably be the richest and most culturally influential Middle Eastern power today. Probably with a strong industrial base as well. Something like the Japan of the Middle East, economic powerful but not completely independent. Click to expand...

I don't think it really mattered whether it was an Islamic or secular that came to power but what matters must is the people who come to power that is the main difference in state-building. Also the notion of being independent or not is irrelevant. Part of the world politics since the beginning of kingdoms and states on the world map one had to play ball right and go up the tree slowly. You can't sprint if you don't have the right hand or logisitics and everything there for you.You work with the hand you got and patience is key sometimes it can take you 40-50 years or even in China's case who promised to wait to take back Taiwan a century later back in 2049 imagine if China started to sprint back than it would have been no more perhaps today.Everyone has a card at the end of the day and going thru a journey it is like a bunch of people sitting at a huge poker table not everyone holds the same hand some has been blessed with better hand than others etc etc. The hand usually changes after each 25 years more favorable to you or against you but all in all you get my point it is more like a journey process