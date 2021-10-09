What's new

Iran before Khomeini

Came across this film which has a lot of rare and valuable footage of Iran prior to the Islamic Revolution. It made me think about how Iran's trajectory would've been so different if the Islamic Revolution had not occurred. The positives for Iran would be that today it would be very integrated with the global economy and quite wealthy and prosperous. Will likely be a huge center of cultural influence in the Middle East and even worldwide, at least equaling the influence of certain larger European countries. Iran would be quite westernized and modern in outlook. However, obviously the downside is that Iran would have its sovereignty extremely curtailed and held under the thumb of the United States.

So that's the price it currently pays for its independence. What do you think would've been better for Iran?

 
Iran did have a secular government (Mohammed Mossadegh) but it was overthrown by the MI6, there was no option other than a revolution after the puppet government was installed, as for whether the revolution would have succeeded if it was a non religious secular revolution instead of an Islamic one.. well I don't know. In the end I would say what matters nowadays is for Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.
 
Iran did have a secular government (Mohammed Mossadegh) but it was overthrown by the MI6, there was no option other than a revolution after the puppet government was installed, as for whether the revolution would have succeeded if it was a non religious secular revolution instead of an Islamic one.. well I don't know. In the end I would say what matters nowadays is for Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.
Yeah I am aware of what happened with Mossadegh. My point was how Iran would be like if the Shah had never been overthrown. I feel like Iran would probably be the richest and most culturally influential Middle Eastern power today. Probably with a strong industrial base as well. Something like the Japan of the Middle East, economic powerful but not completely independent.
 
Yeah I am aware of what happened with Mossadegh. My point was how Iran would be like if the Shah had never been overthrown. I feel like Iran would probably be the richest and most culturally influential Middle Eastern power today. Probably with a strong industrial base as well. Something like the Japan of the Middle East, economic powerful but not completely independent.
I don't think it really mattered whether it was an Islamic or secular that came to power but what matters must is the people who come to power that is the main difference in state-building. Also the notion of being independent or not is irrelevant. Part of the world politics since the beginning of kingdoms and states on the world map one had to play ball right and go up the tree slowly. You can't sprint if you don't have the right hand or logisitics and everything there for you.

You work with the hand you got and patience is key sometimes it can take you 40-50 years or even in China's case who promised to wait to take back Taiwan a century later back in 2049 imagine if China started to sprint back than it would have been no more perhaps today.

Everyone has a card at the end of the day and going thru a journey it is like a bunch of people sitting at a huge poker table not everyone holds the same hand some has been blessed with better hand than others etc etc. The hand usually changes after each 25 years more favorable to you or against you but all in all you get my point it is more like a journey process
 
