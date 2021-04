Indos said:



Joke aside, at least one Indonesian is ready to challenge any Iranian





View attachment 735591 Is wrestling is more popular in Iran than basketball ??Joke aside, at least one Indonesian is ready to challenge any Iranian Click to expand...

You do realize that Iran's basketball team has won the Asian Championship several times? Iran and China are the giants of basketball in Asia. We defeated China when Yao Ming played in the Chinese team. Our captain (Hamed Haddadi) played in the NBA: