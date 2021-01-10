What's new

Iran bans import of UK and US Covid-19 vaccines, saying they're 'completely untrustworthy'

Iran bans import of UK and US Covid-19 vaccines, saying they're 'completely untrustworthy'
https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210109-iran-bans-import-of-uk-and-us-covid-19-vaccines-saying-they-re-completely-untrustworthy
Foreign companies will not be allowed to test Covid-19 vaccines on the Iranian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, one day after the country’s supreme leader banned the import of UK- and US-produced jabs and said they were "completely untrustworthy"
"Foreign companies wanted to give us vaccines so they would be tested on the Iranian people. But the health ministry prevented it," Rouhanisaid in televised remarks, without naming the companies or giving further details.
"Our people will not be a testing device for vaccine manufacturing companies," he added. "We shall purchase safe foreign vaccines.”
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's highest authority, had said on Friday the US and Britain were "untrustworthy" and possibly sought to spread Covid-19 to other countries.
Khameini tweeted Friday: "Importing vaccines made in the US or the UK is prohibited,” accompanied by the hashtag #CoronaVaccine.
Twitter removed the tweet and posted a message saying it had violated the platform's rules against misinformation.
Khamenei's edict bans imports of the BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca/Oxford anti-Covid-19 jabs.
Responding to the supreme leader's move, the World Health Organization's emergencies director Michael Ryan stressed that the world body had made repeated calls to "not politicise this virus".

Escalating tensions with US

Iran has reported more than 1.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus, which have caused over 56,000 deaths.
It has accused arch-enemy the US of hampering its access to vaccines through a tough sanctions regime.
While food and medicine are technically exempt from the measures, international banks tend to reject transactions involving Iran.

Rouhani said last month that Washington had demanded that Tehran pay for the drugs through US banks, adding that he had feared the United States would seize the money.
The pandemic came on top of months of escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 treaty on Iran's nuclear programme and reimposed suffocating sanctions.
In March last year, Khamenei rejected an offer by Trump to help with the pandemic, saying he did not trust the intentions of the US, Iran's "most vicious" enemy.

Iran last month launched clinical trials of its own Covid-19 vaccine developed inside the Islamic Republic, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the pandemic.
The Iranian Red Crescent said Friday that US-based Iranian scientists had been planning to send 150,000 doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine to Iran, but that the delivery had been cancelled following Khamenei's comments.
"A million doses of the vaccine were meant to have been delivered to the Red Crescent" via a third country, it said in a statement widely reported in local media.

Khamenei claimed in a televised address Friday that "if the Americans were able to produce" a trustworthy vaccine, "the coronavirus catastrophe wouldn't have happened in their country”.

Khamenei also tweeted that "given our experience with France's HIV-tainted blood supplies, French vaccines aren't trustworthy either".
That was a reference to a scandal in the 1980s in which blood infected with HIV was distributed in France, and later abroad, even after the government became aware of the problem.
Hundreds of people in Iran were among those infected.
France's then prime minister Laurent Fabius was charged with manslaughter but acquitted in 1999, while his health minister was convicted but never punished.
 
That was a reference to a scandal in the 1980s in which blood infected with HIV was distributed in France, and later abroad, even after the government became aware of the problem.
Hundreds of people in Iran were among those infected.
France's then prime minister Laurent Fabius was charged with manslaughter but acquitted in 1999, while his health minister was convicted but never punished.
 
Tehran, Havana form ‘strategic alliance’ to produce COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/456793/Tehran-Havana-form-strategic-alliance-to-produce-COVID-19
TEHRAN - Kianoush Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Food and Drug Administration, has said Iran and Cuba have formed a ‘strategic alliance’ through working jointly on a project for producing a potential coronavirus vaccine.

“Strategic alliance for both #Iran and #Cuba. Together we will move faster,” he wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.


He touched on an agreement recently signed by the Pasteur Institute of Iran and the Finlay Institute of Cuba which gives the two countries an opportunity to move faster toward realizing the goal of ‘immunization against coronavirus’.


Jahanpour said on January 1 that the first batch of coronavirus vaccine which will reach Iran will be probably purchased directly from a foreign country.


“Following that, Iran will receive its share of the COVAX vaccines and then the Pasteur Institute of Iran will co-produce a vaccine with a Cuban company, and finally, the domestically-made vaccine will be produced,” he explained, IRNA reported.


He went on to say that the human trial phase of the vaccine has been carried out successfully in Cuba. “The second phase of the human trial is being conducted under the supervision of the Pasteur Institute of Iran in Cuba. Provided that the second phase is successful, the third phase will be implemented in Iran.”


Jahanpour also retweeted Michael Shifter, the president of the Inter-American Dialogue, a think tank based in Washington, as saying: “The news that Cuba and Iran are working to produce a COVID-19 vaccine is hardly surprising. Both governments have been subjected to harsh U.S. sanctions, which have limited opportunities to develop and access a vaccine. The alliance is geopolitical, but also pragmatic.”


On December 29, 2020, the first coronavirus vaccine made by Iranian researchers, was unveiled and injected into three volunteers.


Hossein Vatanpour, an official with the Ministry of Health, has said 16 Iranian knowledge-based companies are working on all types of vaccine platforms. One company is active in producing DNA-based vaccines, and about three others are working to make mRNA-based vaccines, he added.
 
I would trust the brit vaccine.
 
Iranian vaccines are being produced/developed based on the traditional procedures which has proved to be trustworthy. Possibly using dead/weakened virus in order to prepare the human body to fight the real virus.

American and British vaccines will be Mass produced Based upon the procedure of changing RNAs of human with messenger RNAs called mRNA. A new procedure that might end up with cancer in the long run. @Hack-Hook you could help us more with this special subject.

Moreover how could we be so sure that they gonna give us the actual vaccines not the experimental ones? Can you trust these savages that are supporting Israeli and Saudi Mass murderers?

Let's know more about Albert Bourla‎ managing Director of pfizer Company. The guy is a Greek Jew/Zionist.
3028162.jpg

3028158.jpg
3028165.jpg




The second Company producing vaccines for COVID-19 is moderna. Tal zaks is the chief Medical officer of Moderna Inc. He also is a Jewish Zionist.
3028157.jpg
3028155.jpg
3028163.jpg

3028159.jpg

3028156.jpg

3028168.jpg



@WebMaster @Irfan Baloch @waz @Big Tank @Cliftonite @SalarHaqq @Pakistan Ka Beta @PAKISTANFOREVER @Pakistani Fighter @Zaki @Shahzaz ud din and other Pakistanis.
Guys, this is a serious issue. As a Muslim i had to inform you of potential threat that these vaccines pose to humans. If you accept them then you have put your fate in the hands of Zionists who kill humans for fun hiding behind Holocaust. These vaccines are specifically designed to change human gene, they work with mRNA in order to make considerable changes in the structure of human body. Absolutely dangerous.
 
They and their entire rat families should be hunted down and skinned alive.
 
Speaking as an Epidemiologist, I can understand why Iran would mistrust the west, they have very good reason too. But for the sake of public health, it still feels risky especially given the pandemic is still ongoing.
 
I think in that particular case it would be far better to subject them to the exact same fate that so many others suffered ie inject them and their families with aids contaminated blood.
That way they will know exactly how their victims felt.
 
cuba Iran vaccine looks good .
 
we will mostly be getting this Cuban Iranian vaccine or the British one . USA one is for the rich white people . This Cuban Iranian vaccine along with the British vaccine are the real game changers for the poor brown / black people all over the world .

Cuban doctors are the most skilled and ate sent all over the world on their governments expense to treat the poor free of charge and long time ally of Iran . This isgreat news
 
They've turned into a chronic condition, just short of curing it and instead keeping people dependant for a lifetime on expensive medication and treatment some of which those very same roaches get rich off of. That country is an evil place that deserves to burn and whose people have been some of the most disgusting, murderous scum in all of history.
 
Us decided to send its under trial vaccine to Iran ( 1 day after Iran started the trial test of its own vaccine)

This is the same US which prevents the sell of other medicines to Iran.

This is the same US which was stealing the masks from other countries.

This is the same US in which Corona pandemic is about 10 times more critical than Iran.

Phizer is the same company which has been condemned several times in US due to publishing false info about their products (and get away with it by bribing US government).

In the early days of corona outbreak in Iran, UK blocked the transfer of 2 million masks which Iran had already paid for. their sudden excuse was US sanctions. so yes UK is still the same shit hole.

Public health is the very reason for Khamenei's order. nonetheless Iranian firms are developing 8 vaccines in different platforms for this pandemic, Iran will be among the first countries with ability to provide this vaccine for its entire population.
 
There are more options. The Russian vaccine, for example.
Other than that, Iran already has a vaccine that is undergoing human trials at the moment. The third group of volunteers were vaccinated today. We also have 7 other potential vaccines in line that 3 of them will undergo human trials soon.
 
