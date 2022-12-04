What's new

Iran banning the morality police

T

english.alarabiya.net

Iran abolishes morality police after protests, official claims

Iran has scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the country’s
english.alarabiya.net english.alarabiya.net

About goddamn time. What an obnoxious presence in the daily life of Iranians which are an ever present irritant for most people.

Imo, Iran is actually one of the most secular countries in the Middle East. It shouldn’t be ruled by an *** backward religious government. It should be a secular republic like Turkey. If that was the case, the government would actually be more in line with their own population, who are very secular.
 
soon, they will revive it with another name ... ISI ...
 

