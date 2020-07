In none of those Twitter posts it is mentioned the equipment had Iranian origins. OP has made two mistake, no offense. First opening a thread Based on a Twitter account. Second mistake, putting Iran's name in a title that has no base or evidence in the real World.



If i were the OP, then i wouldve never undermined Yemen. Yemen is a country of millions not a small village. They can build what they need for their armed forces.

