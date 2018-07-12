/ Register

Iran Assures India On Oil Supply Day After Diplomat's Warning

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by $@rJen, Jul 12, 2018

    $@rJen

    $@rJen SENIOR MEMBER

    Iran said it will will do its best to ensure security of oil supply to India by offering various flexible measures which facilitate bilateral trade, particularly Indian exports to Iran.
    All India | Press Trust of India | Updated: July 12, 2018

    Gas flares from an oil production platform are seen at the Soroush oil fields in Iran. (Reuters)

    New Delhi:
    1. Iran said it would offer various flexible measures to India
    2. It was for India to choose its energy partners, Iran said
    3. India is yet to take a call on complying with US sanctions on Iran
    Iran today said it will do its best to ensure security of oil supply to India, asserting that it has been a reliable energy partner for New Delhi.

    The clarification by Iranian Embassy came a day after Iran's Deputy Ambassador and Charge d'Affaires Massoud Rezvanian Rahaghi cautioned New Delhi that it will stand to lose "special privileges" if it cuts import of Iranian oil following US sanctions.

    It said Iran understands the difficulties being faced by New Delhi in dealing with the unstable energy market and that it was for India to choose its energy partners, taking into account various factors like geopolitical considerations and reliability of the oil suppliers.

    The embassy said Iran will do its best to ensure security of oil supply to India by offering various flexible measures which facilitate bilateral trade, particularly Indian exports to Iran.

    In an address at a seminar yesterday, Rahaghi said Iran will end the privileges being provided to India if it tries to source oil from countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the US and others to offset cuts in Iranian oil import.

    The Trump administration brought back sanctions against Iran after pulling out the US from the Iran nuclear deal in May. The US has told India and other countries to cut oil imports from the Gulf nation to "zero" by November 4 or face sanctions.

    India is yet to take a call on complying with the US sanctions on Iran.

    "Iran has always been a reliable energy partner for India and others, seeking a balanced oil market and rational prices of oil which ensure the interests of both countries as consumer and supplier," the embassy said in a statement.

    Mr Rahaghi had also criticised India for not fulfilling its promise of making investments in the expansion of the strategically located Chabahar port

    On Chabahar, the embassy said Iran has always welcomed Indian initiatives in the project.

    "However, due to the importance of the issue, Iran has frequently emphasised on expediting Indian investment, and pushing Indian partner companies to accelerate their engagement in execution of the projects," it said.

    The embassy said Iran and India share the same understanding towards many global and regional challenges and cooperate harmoniously in many international fronts.
     
    manga

    manga FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Who wants to loose on their biggest customer, iran will throw in some more flexible deals to keep indian order

     
    $@rJen

    $@rJen SENIOR MEMBER

    of course... but the issue is Iran should control some stray dogs who issue statements against India without thinking the consequences
     
    Skull and Bones

    Skull and Bones ELITE MEMBER

    A mutually beneficial trade relation both party should strive for. Long live Indo-Iran relation.
     
    Mustang06

    Mustang06 FULL MEMBER

    It's a win win for both countries. Some weirdo in the USA shouldn't dictate our foreign policy.
    Plus IIRC there was news for waiver in the sanctions for oil imports. I'll post the link if I find it!
     
    Deaths Head Division

    Deaths Head Division FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    LOL even Iran is playing carrot and stick with India hahahaha.
     
    The BrOkEn HeArT

    The BrOkEn HeArT FULL MEMBER

    Nobody can play with India's foreign policy . You guys should read and research on India's foreign policy before commenting nonsense. Your own deplomats , politicians and think tanks are giving suggestions to your govt to learn from India on foreign diplomacy.
    Dont behave like immature kids everytime.
    Research and learn.
     
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

