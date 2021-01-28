Iran Assassinated over 180 Iraqi Pilots to ensure IQIAF doesn't become a threat again.

There are two stories about this:



first story is what the article says..Iran and allied kurds and shia were taking revenge from mostly Sunni pilots that enjoyed bombing Iranian and kurdish civilian populations.



second story is that it was done by Israel to ensure Iraq will not be able to rebuild its airforce but blame it on Iran to create anti Iran view in Iraq.



I do not know which story is true but in either case those Iraqi pilots were war criminals (following orders does not wash). They got what they deserved and it should be an example to Israeli and Saudi soldiers and pilots that are killing civilians ..one day tables will turn and you guys have to pay...Syrian, Palestinian and Yemenis will remember you.