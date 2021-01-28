What's new

Iran Assassinated over 180 Iraqi Pilots to ensure IQIAF doesn't become a threat again.

Revenge is sweet. They bombed Kurdish kids and women the so called majoosis by chemical weapons. I am not a kurd but i feel for them.

By refusing to stay in Iran they indirectly announced that they don't regret the past hence signing their own death sentence. They could be potential US allies to destroy ANTI-ISIS allies of Iran therefore ISIS could have a Path into Iran what Americans and the Sauds had planned for. Let's not forget that they were former US allies.
 
Sine Nomine said:
Iran and US are natural allies,whatever US has done in ME has one way or another way helped Iran.
You`re [deliberately?] confusing the law of unintended consequences with deliberate intent I`m afraid.There is a literal vast difference between taking advantage of someone elses repeated mistakes,as iran has often done with the wests countless idiotic mistakes in the region,and deliberately intending to help another with your actions.
Only a complete fool,a blind idiot or a tinfoil hat wearing conspiracy theorist could ever believe that the west and iran were "natural allies",whatever that means,or that the west had ever done anything to help iran.Only someone who was completely ignorant of the last 40+ years of history in the mena region could even attempt to make such a stupid claim with a straight face.
PS
Just out of curiosity which one of the above are you?

My monies on this one......
 
mohammad45 said:
Revenge is sweet. They bombed Kurdish kids and women the so called majoosis by chemical weapons. I am not a kurd but i feel for them.

By refusing to stay in Iran they indirectly announced that they don't regret the past hence signing their own death sentence. They could be potential US allies to destroy ANTI-ISIS allies of Iran therefore ISIS could have a Path into Iran what Americans and the Sauds had planned for. Let's not forget that they were former US allies.
Which coward pilot attacks innocent civilians with chemical weapons or bombs civilian areas with military grade bombs ? This was a sweet revenge. Rest in hell.
 
Dariush the Great said:
Good read. Perhaps this should be done to Israeli pilots in the future.

www.wilsoncenter.org

Remembering Desert Storm and the Gulf War(s) Odyssey of Iraq’s Air Force, Part 2

In part two of his article on the Iraqi Air Force and the Gulf Wars, Michael Brill examines the long-term consequences of Saddam Hussein's decision to transport a portion of his air force to Iran in 1991.
www.wilsoncenter.org www.wilsoncenter.org
You like American's propaganda, don't you?
Iran didn't even execute the captured Iraqi pilots who were bombarding our cities, and fools like you...

Iraqi pilots were killed by the same people who killed thousands of elites and scientists from all sects in Iraq. the very same people who was threatening them to migrate and serve US or be killed in Iraq, the same people who founded the ISIS and among their first crimes was massacring the military university in Iraq.
It was US/Zionist/Wahhabis.
 
mohsen said:
You like American's propaganda, don't you?
Iran didn't even execute the captured Iraqi pilots who were bombarding our cities, and fools like you...

Iraqi pilots were killed by the same people who killed thousands of elites and scientists from all sects in Iraq. the very same people who was threatening them to migrate and serve US or be killed in Iraq, the same people who founded the ISIS and among their first crimes was massacring the military university in Iraq.
It was US/Zionist/Wahhabis.
This is not some article by yahoo news you dumb idiot. It is a research backed up by evidence.. i guess reading for hezbollahis must be so difficult. Also, this is widely known though.. so do not even bother.

Zionist zionist.. did a zionist shit in your breakfast today you aghaboftade bache hezbollahi ? you do not even dare to touch them.
 
Dariush the Great said:
This is not some article by yahoo news you dumb idiot. It is a research backed up by evidence.. i guess reading for hezbollahis must be so difficult. Also, this is widely known though.. so do not even bother.

Zionist zionist.. did a zionist shit in your breakfast today you aghaboftade bache hezbollahi ? you do not even dare to touch them.
There are two stories about this:

first story is what the article says..Iran and allied kurds and shia were taking revenge from mostly Sunni pilots that enjoyed bombing Iranian and kurdish civilian populations.

second story is that it was done by Israel to ensure Iraq will not be able to rebuild its airforce but blame it on Iran to create anti Iran view in Iraq.

I do not know which story is true but in either case those Iraqi pilots were war criminals (following orders does not wash). They got what they deserved and it should be an example to Israeli and Saudi soldiers and pilots that are killing civilians ..one day tables will turn and you guys have to pay...Syrian, Palestinian and Yemenis will remember you.
 
aryobarzan said:
There are two stories about this:

first story is what the article says..Iran and allied kurds and shia were taking revenge from mostly Sunni pilots that enjoyed bombing Iranian and kurdish civilian populations.

second story is that it was done by Israel to ensure Iraq will not be able to rebuild its airforce but blame it on Iran to create anti Iran view in Iraq.

I do not know which story is true but in either case those Iraqi pilots were war criminals (following orders does not wash). They got what they deserved and it should be an example to Israeli and Saudi soldiers and pilots that are killing civilians ..one day tables will turn and you guys have to pay...Syrian, Palestinian and Yemenis will remember you.
I agree. Mossad might have been also involved but i do not see why they felt threatened by saddam-era Iraqi pilots. If they were involved then it was probably on a much lesser scale compared to that of Iran's campaign.

In any way, Saddam era pilots were scum of the earth, there were those that defected to Iran and repented but those that did not and continued to serve a suicidal dictator were bound to be killed anyway.
 
El Sidd said:
Iran's hardpower in the region must be respected.
I almost spite out my water.. By assassinating old *** pilots by that time while in truth they bombarded Iran in the 80s but some ragtag local militias assassinated them 2 decades to late when there was absolutely no need for them since the entire regime had fallen to Americans anyways.

An irrelevant act by itself and had no benefits or gains whatsoever. No strategic value whatsoever. It's like emptying a machine gun into open desert aiming at nobody
 
