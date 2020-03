way to completely miss the point...



Iran is doing this to send a message. IMF is a western institution. there is no way in hell its going to give Iran a penny in this sanctions environment. Iran isn't stupid and fully knows this.



by doing this, Iran is once again exposing how barbaric American sanctions are against Iranian people. "medical terrorism" as Iran is calling it. And also a direct cause of the spread of coronavirus. Once the IMF rejects Iran, the focus and conversation will shift back to illegal/barbaric western sanctions against the Iranian people...



It will also take some heat off the Iranian government and give them a chance to blame sanctions for any shortcomings.



China is also making a lot of noise on this. but western MSM is dead silent to nobodies surprise.

