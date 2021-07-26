Iran arrests Mossad agents plotting urban riots, terror; huge cache of weapons seized

“During the presidential election [in June], the Zionist regime had also planned to carry out acts of sabotage in different parts of the country on several occasions,” but to no avail, and the terrorist Mossad network was given a “knockout blow” in the region, according to the official. Click to expand...

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 3:03 PMA file photo of Iranian security forcesThe ministry’s director-general for counterintelligence said on Tuesday that the Mossad agents had been arrested upon sneaking into Iran from the Western border posts on the back of an extensive surveillance and intelligence operation.The intelligence official did not specify the location of the arrests or the number of those taken into custody.The seized weapons include pistols, grenades, Winchester shotguns, Kalashnikov rifles and bullets, some of which are used to make protests descend into riots, said the official.The Mossad operatives, the official said, were planning to use the arms to provoke urban riots and carry out assassinations.The arrests coincide with the recent protests in Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan over a water shortage triggered by a drought that is unprecedented in decades. The protesters have urged the administration to address the crisis.Iranian authorities have stressed the right for the people in Khuzestan Province to hold peaceful protests, deploying additional security forces to the region to ensure the safety of the protesters and prevent any damage to public and private property there.