Iran arrests 41 Daesh terrorists: Intelligence Ministry

Fri Jun 9, 2017 12:54PMA body lies on the ground while police control the scene following a terrorist attack at the Mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on June 7, 2017. (Photo by AP)Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announces that 41 members of Daesh Takfiri terrorists have been arrested following recent twin terrorist attacks in Tehran.Following a series of sophisticated intelligence operations and with the cooperation of the families of some of the terrorists, 41 elements of Daesh Wahhabi group were identified and arrested before conducting any act of terror, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.It added that the terrorists were detained in the Iranian province of Kermanshah, Kordestan, West Azarbaijan and Tehran.Plenty of documents and equipment for terrorist operations were also seized, the statement added.Earlier on Friday, the ministry said in another statement that Iranian security forces, in cooperation with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the police, had managed to identify and detain several terrorist elements linked to the terrorist attacks in the Iranian Parliament and the Mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, before conducting any act of terror.During the operation to arrest the terrorists, a huge amount of weapons, bomb materials, explosive belts, communication equipment and forged documents were also found, it added.The statement further added that several houses used by Wahhabi-Takfiri terrorists were identified in northwestern parts of the country and cleared of the terrorists.The ministry emphasized that operations are ongoing outside the Iranian borders in pursuit of the commanders of these criminals affiliated with the arrogant powers and their regional allies.On Wednesday, gunmen stormed Iran’s Parliament and the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, in two coordinated attacks. At least 17 people lost their lives and nearly 50 others were wounded in the assaults, which involved shootings and blasts.The Daesh Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the near-simultaneous assaults.Iranians from all walks of life held a massive funeral ceremony for the victims of the terrorist incidents on Friday.On Thursday, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry released the names of the five terrorists who were killed after carrying out the deadly attacks in Tehran.Local police in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah also said two people have been arrested in connection with the double attacks, while over 90 handguns have been discovered during a security operation in Ravansar County.