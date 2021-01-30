Iran approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 Iran has approved Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, enabling the worst-hit country in the Middle East to fight the pandemic.

Iran has approved Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V and intends to import and produce it, enabling the worst-hit country in the Middle East to fight the pandemic.The country's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier banned the use of the UK and US made vaccines, dubbing them as "completely untrustworthy", Reuters reported.The news agency quoted Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow: "The Sputnik V vaccine was also registered and approved by our health authorities. In the near future, we hope to be able to purchase it, as well as start joint production."Furthermore, Iran said it will only trust vaccines made by Russia, India or China and is working on producing domestic shot.