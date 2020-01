Speaking to the Iranian Parliament News Agency (ICANA), Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammed Cevad Zarif said that Iran started this process in November 2018, reacting to Britain, France and Germany starting the Dispute Resolution Mechanism.In the letter sent by the President Hasan Ruhani to the presidents of 5 countries (Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany), which were parties to the nuclear deal in May 2018, from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (UNSC) (NPT) reminded that the separation and other programs will come to the agenda. He used the following expressions:"The explanations made by the Europeans have no legal basis. We are also taking advantage of the Europeans' devoid of this legal basis. If the Europeans take another step, Iran's exit from the NPT will be on the agenda. The process of reducing the commitments in the nuclear deal is over. If the Europeans continue their actions without legal basis. and we will remove the NPT if it carries the Iranian file to UNSC. "The Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty, aimed at the destruction of nuclear weapons worldwide and the banning of new ones, was adopted in July 2017 with the support of 122 countries.UNGK permanent members of the nuclear weapon, the US, the UK, Russia, France and China, opposed the agreement and did not participate in the relevant negotiations and voting.In the joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of Britain, Germany and France on 14 January, "To record our concerns that Iran is not fulfilling its commitments under the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan (KOEP) in view of its actions, and this issue is discussed in paragraph 36. We have no choice but to move to the Joint Commission under the Solution Mechanism. " assessment was made.