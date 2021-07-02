Iran and world powers begin Vienna talks to restore nuclear deal

Both sides have repeatedly questioned each other’s commitment heading into the highly consequential talks.



29 Nov 2021

Tehran, Iran – Iran and the world powers party to its 2015 nuclear deal have begun long-awaited talks in Vienna to restore the pact, which the United States abandoned three years ago.



Representatives of Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom convened in the Austrian capital on Monday. Messages will be relayed to American representatives as Iran again refused to hold direct talks since the US is no longer a member of the accord.