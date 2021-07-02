What's new

Iran and world powers begin Vienna talks to restore nuclear deal

BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,064
-1
613
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Iran and world powers begin Vienna talks to restore nuclear deal
Both sides have repeatedly questioned each other’s commitment heading into the highly consequential talks.

29 Nov 2021
Tehran, Iran – Iran and the world powers party to its 2015 nuclear deal have begun long-awaited talks in Vienna to restore the pact, which the United States abandoned three years ago.

Representatives of Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom convened in the Austrian capital on Monday. Messages will be relayed to American representatives as Iran again refused to hold direct talks since the US is no longer a member of the accord.
Click to expand...
www.aljazeera.com

Iran and world powers begin Vienna talks to restore nuclear deal

Both sides have repeatedly questioned each other’s commitment heading into the highly consequential talks.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

H
Does Iran actually want to rejoin the nuclear deal?
Replies
4
Views
600
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
H
IRAN’S NEW PRESIDENT, PUBLIC OPINION, AND THE PROSPECTS FOR NEGOTIATIONS
Replies
1
Views
501
SalarHaqq
SalarHaqq
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Iran poised to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Replies
13
Views
798
Pandora
Pandora
ب
Leader Outlines Major Observations in JCPOA Implementation
Replies
10
Views
1K
Madali
Madali
Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
6K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom