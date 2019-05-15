Iran and Turkey become drone powers while Pakistan gets left in the dust

ARMalik said: Drones are useless without AI controls. And ONLY Turkey has an effective AI system for drones. Iran is NOT in the same league - this is just pure propaganda.



And please don't DOWNPLAY Pakistan - there is HUGE capability behind the scenes which will become evident in the next 1 to 2 years. HAVE SOME FAITH. Click to expand...

Turkey does not have a monopoly on AI systems for drones, some level of AI functionality has to be built into any drone as a baseline. Turkey doesn't have a bigger AI system but what they do have is more data because they have deployed it more frequently.I would like to think Pakistan has some clandestine drone program going on underground but I feel like they would at least have shown something if they had it. Drones aren't like nukes that they have to be kept secret. Everyone has drones now, I feel like if Pakistan had something we would definitely have shown it by now to deter enemies. But that has not been the case, at least not yet.