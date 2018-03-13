Iran and Saudi foreign ministers meet in Islamabad, no progress says Iranian FO.

Iran Says Talks With Saudi Arabia Have Had No Results

3 hours agoDuring his weekly briefing with reporters on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that there is no progress or development in the negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.Khatibzadeh made the comment in reaction to reports about a meeting between Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad.Noting that it was an unofficial and quick meeting, the spokesman said Tehran is still waiting for Riyadh to prove its seriousness to continue the negotiations. “The fifth round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not been held or scheduled”, he stated.Khatibzadeh also said Iran calls on the Saudis to stop "interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries", in a possible reference to the conflict in Yemen where the countries have been supporting opposite sides.Iran and Saudi Arabia have held several rounds of talks since April aimed at mending the relations. The two countries severed diplomatic ties in 2016...................................Good to see that Pakistan's good office is used by other nations to resolve their bilateral issues.