Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore relations

Feb 10, 2022
The regional rivals are expected to reopen embassies within two months as they re-establish ties and a security agreement after Beijing talks
Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months, according to Iranian and Saudi state media.
The agreement was reached on Friday during talks in Beijing
