Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore relations

Mehdipersian

Feb 10, 2022
The regional rivals are expected to reopen embassies within two months as they re-establish ties and a security agreement after Beijing talks

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months, according to Iranian and Saudi state media.

The agreement was reached on Friday during talks in Beijing
Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore relations

The regional rivals are expected to reopen their embassies within two months after talks in Beijing.
