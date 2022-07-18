Iran and Russia to completely remove dollar from bilateral trade, spokesman Peskov

The spokesman of the Kremlin announced that Tehran and Moscow will eliminate the dollar from their exchanges.According to Mashreghnews, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman of the Russian Presidential Palace in the Kremlin, said on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Tehran that Russia and Iran will gradually stop dealing with the dollar.The Kremlin spokesman further said: Russia and Iran are able to cooperate to reduce the consequences of the sanctions imposed on them. We hope to sign an extensive management cooperation agreement with Iran soon, and in this regard, we presented a plan for Tehran.