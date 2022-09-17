Iran and Russia gain strength in Mali | Atalayar ​

PHOTO/French Army via AP - This undated file photo released by the French army shows three Russian mercenaries, right, in northern Mali

ORTM via REUTERS - Bus burned after an attack by gunmen near Bankass, Mali, 4 December 2021, in this still image from a video

AFP/ OUSMANE MAKAVELI - Supporters of Mali's interim president wave Russian flags during a rally for the junta and Russia in Bamako

PHOTO/MAXIM SHEMETOV - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

AFP/ FLORENT VERGNES - The last soldiers belonging to France's Barkhane operation in Mali have already left the African country, on 15 August 2022

A month after French troops officially left Mali,, threatened by attacks from jihadist groups.Taking advantage of the power and security vacuum left by French troops, R. Indeed, the continuing threats to Mali, as well as the advance of terrorism in the Sahel region, provide an opportunity for Moscow to show itself as the African country's security provider and supporter and thus expand its influence.In this way, Russia is establishing itself as one of the Bamako government's main partners, something that also benefits the country itself, as Russia has pledged to providein exchange for Moscow allowing its companies to prospect for minerals and gold.However,. Iran, like Russia, is also reportedly interested in trying to influence the country, as well as gaining the support of local allies by helping to consolidate the national government.Already a year ago, before the departure of the French troops, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's International Organisations Department, Pyotr Ilichov, stated that "Russia and Mali have a long-standing friendly relationship that goes back to the Soviet Union period (...). We will continue to defend Bamako's interests within the framework of the United Nations," he said, noting thatsince the African country "is key to enhancing security in the Sahel".. Tehran, along the same lines as Moscow, is trying to foster cooperation with the country in an attempt to curb jihadist groups and prevent the country from falling into chaos due to both internal conflicts and external threats, in exchange for Bamako also allowing Tehran to take advantage of its abundant uranium and gold resources.In addition,by seeking to provide economic support and food supplies, such as wheat along with oil products and fertilisers, as well as security cooperation and the rehabilitation of the Malian army.If the Malian army is recovered and strengthened, thanks to Iranian and Russian assistance, both Tehran and Moscow will be well placed to become strategic allies in the region,but would jeopardise the influence that the West has tried to maintain in the region through anti-terrorist aid.In recent months,, as well as an increased presence of the Wagner group in areas previously managed by French troops.