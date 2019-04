2019-04-01 08:14:55In recent years, Russia has resumed the deployment of Cold War era-type anti-missile system, upgraded to the A-135 anti-ballistic missile system, and still uses hydrogen bomb anti-missile.The Soviet Union and Russia can't develop KKV anti-missile. It shows the technical difficulty of direct kinetic collision and killing. Furthermore, this shows once again that the conventional explosion-killing satellite is not feasible.This is because, assuming that the speed of the anti-missile missile is 8 kilometers per second, the warhead to be struck is also 8 kilometers per second. In fact, the relative speed is added up to 16 kilometers per second, that is, the sum of the speeds of the two sides is 16 kilometers per second (equivalent to 48 times the speed of sound).This speed is far faster than the explosion of explosives, and even the world's most powerful non-nuclear explosive.With new generation of explosives such as CL-20 with 10 times the explosive power of TNT, the blasting detonation speed is only 9600 m/s, far less than the speed of 16,000 meters per second when the anti-missile missile and the incoming warhead meet.It is impossible for the anti-missile missile to explode in front of the incoming nuclear warhead. The explosion speed of the explosion cannot catch up with the speed at which the warhead and the target are added.The most effective anti-ballistic missile system is the direct collision and destruction, which is the KKV direct collision system, but this system is extremely difficult, and even Russia can not do it.It’s hard to believe that India was able to catch up with Russia, and the gap between India and Russia in space technology is well known. How is it possible?Kinetic interceptor collisions with satellites and missiles are very difficult technologies, thus many “faked” tests in the United States.Simply put, it adopts the "left-hand claps own right-hand" approach, setting beacons on both anti-missile missiles and target missiles. Just like children playing cat and mouse games, the mouse shouts "I am here, I am here !".This is impossible in real combat situation. Will any real intercontinental ballistic missiles be set up with a beacon to let you know its flight parameters?Top US scientists have urged the Congress to no longer allocate funds for ground-based missile defense systems, saying that the system could not achieve defense against real attacks. In a letter, they said that the fund should be cancelled before the system can prove its capabilities in simulating real-life tests.India does not have a complete industrial system. It is a country where bullets are imported, and its indigenous-development research ability is extremely poor. It took decades to develop a tank and a fighter. The military rejected the self-developed fighter. Like the Arjun tank, it was discovered that it could not be loaded by train because it was too wide. Almost all of India's aircraft, missiles, artillery, and tanks need to be imported. It is hard to believe that India can develop a world-class technology such as KKV that is so sophisticated.Currently, only the United States and China can use Kinetic Kill Vehicle to intercept ballistic missiles. Europe, Japan, and Russia can’t do it.In October 2018, the Indian Express reported that India recently launched a supersonic anti-missile interceptor and successfully shot down a simulated ballistic missile at a height of 15 kilometers above the Bay of Bengal. India particularly emphasizes that the maximum flight speed of the anti-missile is 4.5 Mach. This Shakti Mission Anti-satellite missile requires a speed of 8 km/s or Mach 24 according to common sense. From last year to this year, the progress needed is so huge, that the probability is unlikely.