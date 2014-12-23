/ Register

  Friday, August 24, 2018

Iran and India relation Banking oil gas culture economy

Discussion in 'Iranian Defence Forum' started by yavar, Dec 23, 2014.

  Dec 23, 2014 #1
    yavar

    yavar SENIOR MEMBER

  Jan 9, 2015 #2
    yavar

    yavar SENIOR MEMBER

  Jan 9, 2015 #3
    Echo_419

    Echo_419 ELITE MEMBER

  Jan 9, 2015 #4
    yavar

    yavar SENIOR MEMBER

    there is more to come look at my posts and you will understand better

    Iran-Turkmenistan Railway Could Shift Balance of Power in Central Asia


    all these road which is Iran trying is about Iran trying to get to specific location

    we waiting for it final announcement of it by Iranian and Indian officials.
    I as Iranian thank India and Indian government and Indian people for helping us .
    Thank you all
     
  Jan 9, 2015 #5
    Echo_419

    Echo_419 ELITE MEMBER

    Indo-Iranian ties will reach new heights in the comming year
     
  Jan 9, 2015 #6
    yavar

    yavar SENIOR MEMBER

    Iran and India are grown up countries and for long time they been trying to get there tiles as heights as possible .
    but there was one country in between Iran and India which tried it best to block it from happening with terrorism ex+++++++++.

    but now it is been bypassed




    New Delhi has decided to move ahead with its investment plans in the Iranian port city of Chabahar. The investment project of about 86 Million dollars that includes two berths would be a joint venture with two Indian port trusts and the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization

    .


    [​IMG]

    now India is paying the money and we are building it and we are fully self sufficient and no sanction can stop it .


     
  Jan 9, 2015 #7
    Echo_419

    Echo_419 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,132
    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 9,552 / -6
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Canada
    Indeed future is bright we can utilize Iran's expertise in Oil & Gas sector & you can use ours in IT & Pharma etc
    There are also talks of Cipla(big Pharma firm) of setting up a plant in Iran
    Indian drugmaker Cipla to set up manufacturing plant in Iran
     
  Jan 10, 2015 #8
    Krate M

    Krate M FULL MEMBER

    Actually last government abandoned our independent foreign policy and gave way to US policy. New government is back with our original foreign policy and relationship with Iran. Lot of Iranian people in Bangalore, they enjoy life here.
     
  Jan 10, 2015 #9
    Winchester

    Winchester SENIOR MEMBER

    since Pakistan is the only country located geographically btw India and Iran...my guess is you are pointing towards us
    • atleast have the decency to name it upfront....
    • Plz do elaborate how Pakistan through terrorism has tried to block ties btw Iran and India
    quit dragging Pakistan here on a topic about relations btw India and Iran
    unless you think it was Pakistan who forced India to vote like this
    India votes against Iran in IAEA resolution - The Hindu
     
  Jan 13, 2015 #10
    yavar

    yavar SENIOR MEMBER

    who care about one vote which if even India did not vote or even vote against it would passed .

    the mount of damaged Pakistan done to Iran in behind your understanding and one useless vote which it would NOT count .
    Pakistan could of vote as well but help us after would .

    India vote in favour of U.S and got what it wanted from U.S but after would India paid us helped us in our economy
     
  Jan 13, 2015 #11
    saikumar

    saikumar BANNED

    yavar you are like my brother
     
  Jan 13, 2015 #12
    Winchester

    Winchester SENIOR MEMBER

    Good i have no intention of explaining Pakistan's actions with respect to relations with Iran...
    This is a thread about India-Iran relations you are the one who brought Pakistan in by making an absurd claim !
     
  Jan 13, 2015 #13
    SrNair

    SrNair ELITE MEMBER

    Relationship of India and Iran have thousands of years of glorious history.Then it was cultural now additionally we have economical relation also.
    We need Iran cooperation for our prosperity.
    Iran is our good friend.
    Now we should start that India -Iran undersea pipeline .:tup:
     
  Jan 13, 2015 #14
    Ragnar

    Ragnar FULL MEMBER

    Long live Iran India friendship...!!

    [​IMG]
     
  Jan 14, 2015 #15
    yavar

    yavar SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
