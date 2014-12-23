Iran and India relation Banking oil gas culture economy

Separate names with a comma.
Iran and India signed Banking agreements between two countries
Iran Oman signed two economic document to expand economic ties
Iran-Turkmenistan Railway Could Shift Balance of Power in Central Asia
New Delhi has decided to move ahead with its investment plans in the Iranian port city of Chabahar. The investment project of about 86 Million dollars that includes two berths would be a joint venture with two Indian port trusts and the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization
Indeed future is bright we can utilize Iran's expertise in Oil & Gas sector & you can use ours in IT & Pharma etc
There are also talks of Cipla(big Pharma firm) of setting up a plant in Iran
Indian drugmaker Cipla to set up manufacturing plant in Iran
Relationship of India and Iran have thousands of years of glorious history.Then it was cultural now additionally we have economical relation also.
Now we should start that India -Iran undersea pipeline .
