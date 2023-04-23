Iran amongst Top 5 countries in 6 critical technologies surpassing Japan, Canada, France and Russia

aryobarzan
Something to make Iranian proud. Thanks to @beijingwalker for posing info.
- China: leads in 37 out of 44 technologies
- United States: comes second in the majority of the 44 technologies
- United Kingdom: appears in the top five countries in 29 of the 44 technologies
- India: appears in the top five countries in 29 of the 44 technologies
- South Korea: appears in the top five countries in 20 technologies
- Germany: appears in the top five countries in 17 technologies
- Australia: appears in the top five for nine technologies
- Italy: appears in the top five for seven technologies
- Iran: appears in the top five for six technologies
- Japan: appears in the top five for four technologies
- Canada: appears in the top five for four technologies
- Russia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, France, Malaysia, and the Netherlands: appear in the top five for one or two technologies
