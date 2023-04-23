What's new

Iran amongst Top 5 countries in 6 critical technologies surpassing Japan, Canada, France and Russia

Something to make Iranian proud. Thanks to @beijingwalker for posing info.

China world leader in 37 out of 44 critical technologies, Finland out of chart

China is dominating the global race for future power, with the country establishing a significant lead in high-impact research across the majority of critical and emerging technology domains, according to a report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI). The report, called the...
Top Countries:
  • China: leads in 37 out of 44 technologies
  • United States: comes second in the majority of the 44 technologies
  • United Kingdom: appears in the top five countries in 29 of the 44 technologies
  • India: appears in the top five countries in 29 of the 44 technologies
  • South Korea: appears in the top five countries in 20 technologies
  • Germany: appears in the top five countries in 17 technologies
  • Australia: appears in the top five for nine technologies
  • Italy: appears in the top five for seven technologies
  • Iran: appears in the top five for six technologies
  • Japan: appears in the top five for four technologies
  • Canada: appears in the top five for four technologies
  • Russia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, France, Malaysia, and the Netherlands: appear in the top five for one or two technologies
critical technologies spanning defence, space, robotics, energy, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, advanced materials and key quantum technology areas.

Screenshot_2023-04-23_at_122213.png



One surprising finding of the report is that Iran has surpassed countries like Japan, Canada, France and Russia to secure its place in the top five in six critical technologies.

Australia is in the top five for nine technologies, followed closely by Italy (seven technologies), Iran (six), Japan (four) and Canada (four). Russia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, France, Malaysia and the Netherlands are in the top five for one or two technologies. A number of other countries, including Spain and Turkey, regularly make the top 10 countries but aren’t in the top five.
 

