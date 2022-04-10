What's new

Iran among world leaders in nanotechnology

Iran among world leaders in nanotechnology

The Islamic Republic has prioritized making products via nanotechnology, which refers to the production of materials and objects from molecules or atoms.

Nanotech

OSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

March 17, 2022

Iran gained more than $2.7 million from nanotechnology sales in 2021, the official Islamic Republic News Agency reported Wednesday.

Nanotechnology refers to industrial production from atomic and molecule-sized matter. The field has several industrial and environmental benefits, but also has downsides, such as the possibility of creating toxic waste.

Among Iran's nanotechnology products, 42% are related to construction, 17% are related to petroleum and 13% are related to automobile manufacturing, according to the agency.

Why it matters: The Islamic Republic has made nanotechnology a priority in recent years, achieving some success. In January, the nanotechnology research website StatNano ranked Iran as fourth in the world in nanotechnology publications.

“The number of scientific articles is deemed a significant parameter for measuring and comparing scientific development,” read the StatNao report. China was atop the rankings, followed by the United States, India and Iran.

Some other entities have also recognized Iranian contributions to the field. In February, the American Institute of Physics published a scholarly article on the use of nanomaterials for cancer treatment by Iranian scientists.

Developing nanotechnology could help Iran address its chronic economic woes resulting from US sanctions and government mismanagement.

What’s next: The head of Iran's Nanotechnology Innovation Council met Indonesian health officials in November to discuss cooperation in the field, the council said, though it is unclear what came of the meeting.

