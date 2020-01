Iran: All Iran's restrictions in JCPoA are over





The Islamic Republic of Iran, in its fifth step in reducing its commitments, sets aside the last of its key operational constraints on the Brjam, the "limit on the number of centrifuges". As such, the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear program no longer faces any restrictions in its field of operation (including enrichment capacity, percentage of enrichment, amount of enriched material, and research and development), and ...

