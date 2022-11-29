What's new

Iran after 10 years "expectations"

I

Iraqi soldier

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 12, 2022
53
0
55
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
Here is a space for expectations based on what currently exists in terms of industries and technology and the projects that Iran is working to build and develop in the civil and military fields. As well as deals and contracts for manufacturing and technology transfer with countries that have that technology well developed
Or what Iran intended to reach in terms of technology or was announced in future plans

Example
It can be expected that Iran will reach the manufacture of a helicopter to transport 15 passengers within several years 👇🏻
Because Iran is very interested
And aspires to that and because it announced this project
It has made progress in the manufacture of helicopter frame, main rotor and turboshaft
This means that it has industrial capacity
 

